Evening showers today, better chance of rain late Wednesday in south-central Pennsylvania
Considerable travel and power impacts are possible as a bomb cyclone develops off the B.C. coast on Tuesday
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada is warning that a "bomb cyclone" is expected to bring powerful winds to most of Vancouver Island and the B.C. coast, with hurricane-force gusts of 120 km/h predicted for some areas this week.
The swells generated by the next B.C. storm will propagate thousands of kilometres, reaching as far as Hawaii and the western beaches of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. Talk about impact.
Snowfall warnings issued for southern Alberta, with drivers urged to brace for difficult travel through Monday
A bunch of gophers helped restore the plant life around Mount St. Helens after a devastating eruption
Gusty winds and heavy rain will spread into Ontario as a traditional fall low moves into the region this week
A large and powerful storm will bring hefty snowfall totals to parts of the Prairies this week. Expect power and travel disruptions
Strong wind, heavy rain, dropping temperatures are all in store for Ontario this week, ending the late-season warmth
Brace for power and travel disruptions as a large and potent storm takes aim at the Prairies this week. Heavy snow and blizzard-like conditions are the main threats
A rapidly intensifying low, also known as a weather bomb, will bring big waves, powerful winds, heavy snow, and rain to B.C. this week. Brace for outages and travel disruptions
The first significant snowfall of the season in the Calgary area is causing accidents, delays, and at least one major pileup in the region.
A super typhoon ripped through Philippines’ largest island on Sunday, knocking down houses and sending more than half a million people to emergency shelters, as rare back-to-back storms cause havoc across an exhausted nation.
The National Weather Service issued a special statement Sunday warning about the elevated risk of wildfires spreading in some New Jersey counties.
The rare November storm may end parts of Georgia and Alabama’s drought. Why isn’t it becoming a hurricane despite warm ocean waters?
The Yukon government says methylmercury has been found in a creek near the Eagle mine for the first time. The neurotoxin is an extremely poisonous compound of mercury that has the potential to bioaccumulate in fish and animal tissues. Yukon government biologists detected the toxin at four sites along Haggart Creek on October 18."Additional sampling for methylmercury will be undertaken to collect more information and better understand what this means for fish, wildlife and the environment," a gov
Here’s the latest on Remnants of Sara
Yannis Cleymans has been fascinated with Newfoundland and Labrador since he was a child living in the U.S. (Submitted by Yannis Cleymans)A Belgium researcher besotted with Newfoundland and Labrador recently came across an image snapped from space that shows a beached whale in a rural area. After sharing it online, he's been blown away by the response.Yannis Cleymans, who lives outside the Belgian city of Leuven, is an avid follower of the province and has been writing Wikipedia entries related t
Almost five years ago, BP embarked on an ambitious attempt to transform itself from an oil company into a business focused on low-carbon power. The British company is now trying to return to its roots as a big oil and gas player with a growth story to match rivals, revive its share price and allay investor concerns over future profits. Rivals Shell and Norway's state-controlled Equinor are also scaling back energy transition plans set out earlier this decade.
Skiers in Metro Vancouver were overjoyed as a storm system brought snow to the Sea-to-Sky region on Saturday. As Maurice Katz found out, it's prompting some Lower Mainland ski resorts to open up early.
Environmental groups are praising Quebec's plan to ban fossil-fuel-based natural gas heating in homes by 2040 in an effort to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions."Basically the idea is to stop the hemorrhage," said Jean-Pierre Finet, analyst with Le Regroupement des organismes environnementaux en énergie (ROEE), which advocates for sustainable energy in Quebec and a shift away from fossil fuels."We need to reduce our greenhouse gas production and it's not by adding gas to the grid that