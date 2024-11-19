Evening showers today, better chance of rain late Wednesday in south-central Pennsylvania

CBC

The Yukon government says methylmercury has been found in a creek near the Eagle mine for the first time. The neurotoxin is an extremely poisonous compound of mercury that has the potential to bioaccumulate in fish and animal tissues. Yukon government biologists detected the toxin at four sites along Haggart Creek on October 18."Additional sampling for methylmercury will be undertaken to collect more information and better understand what this means for fish, wildlife and the environment," a gov