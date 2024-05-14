Evening t'storms; cool, soggy Wednesday in Denver
It will be a warmer day, with highs about 10 degrees above normal. We'll see high temperatures in the upper 70s, with a few afternoon and early evening storms.
Dangerous wildfires have scorched tens of thousands of acres and are closing in on multiple Canadian towns, forcing thousands of evacuations and degrading air quality.
The 13-mile long aerial tram was constructed in 1911 “to transport salt from Saline Valley to Owens Valley,” rangers said.
“Yes, many Jaws jokes were made.”
The long weekend may not give everyone the tease of summer they want, but don't count it as a write off yet
More than 100 blazes are burning across Canada Monday, with several major wildfires prompting evacuations for hundreds of residents and threatening to swallow up communities.
Explore the shocking discovery in high-temperature superconductors that may initiate a new era of power.
A stormy start to the week was seen in parts of southern Ontario, and there will be more unsettled weather on Tuesday. Alongside the rain could be some hazy skies as wildfire smoke from Western Canada infiltrates the region
A billboard has collapsed and killed three people and injured 59 in India's financial capital, Mumbai, in thunderstorms and heavy rain, the Press Trust of India reported Monday. Scores of people were thought to be trapped after the collapse in the suburb of Ghatkopar, Mumbai police said on social media platform X. At least 47 people had been rescued and were receiving hospital treatment, said Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister of Maharashtra state.
Steven Peters is concerned about the impact of wildfires on his family's business — and the local forestry industry as a whole.He is the third generation to work for Evergreen Lumber, a lumber mill based in La Crete, Alta., that has operated for more than 30 years. But it felt a singe from last summer's wildfires — even through the winter months, which brought little snow."We were salvaging right in the burn this year," Peters said."We had a flare up in January, where trees would actually still
Scuba divers discovered the “large” animal during a night dive, a study said.
ATLANTA (AP) — More than 15 million people from Texas to Florida were under threat of severe storms and the potential for more tornadoes Monday, many of them in areas previously hit during one of the most active periods for twisters on record. At highest risk for severe storms and tornadoes was a zone stretching from southeast Texas through much of Louisiana and the Gulf Coast regions of Mississippi and Alabama, and to the Florida Panhandle, according to the national Storm Prediction Center. Som
Thomas L. Robison is believed to have traveled down the river on a "wooden raft" after abandoning his car, according to the National Park Service
“I believe if your neighbour’s house is burning, you help them. Africa is our neighbour,” said IEA executive director Dr Fatih Birol.
Martin Rehak isn't quite sure what to make of it yet, as he sees some of the houseboats around him on Yellowknife Bay sitting on ground that's normally underwater. His own home is still afloat. "I don't know if it's supposed to be concerning or not," he said. "I mean, it's different — but I don't know if it is good or bad." "There's at least two or three [houseboats] right now, I could think of off the top of my head, who normally would be floating but are sitting on the floor of the lake." Acco
VICTORIA — The B.C. and federal governments have set aside nearly $254 million to expand rebates to convert home heating and cooling systems to more climate-friendly options with a focus on low- and middle-income households. A joint statement from Environment Canada and B.C.'s Energy Ministry says Ottawa is providing up to $103.7 million while the province is adding up to $151 million to increase the number of households eligible for upgrades. It says income-qualified applicants could receive up
The powerful solar storm that made those dazzling northern lights visible across the U.S. also reportedly caused some headaches for farmers.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada has temporarily shut down part of the Gulf of St. Lawrence to non-tended, fixed-gear fishing after an endangered North Atlantic right whale with gear entangled around its mouth was spotted northeast of New Brunswick Friday.The whale was seen northeast of the Acadian Peninsula and northwest of Quebec's Magdalen Islands during routine aerial surveillance and was many nautical miles from land, Fisheries and Oceans Canada said in a news release Monday.It's the first sight
An evacuation order has been issued for the entire Doig River First Nation reserve in northeastern B.C. due to a nearby wildfire.The First Nation has a population of around 335 people, according to its website, with the 2021 census listing 85 people as living on the reserve itself.The Doig River First Nation reserve is located around 40 kilometres northeast of Fort St. John, B.C., in the province's northeast — the very community hosting thousands of wildfire evacuees from Fort Nelson due to the
FORT NELSON, B.C. — No homes have been lost as a wildfire nudges toward the northeastern B.C. community of Fort Nelson, where the weather will play a key role in determining the fate of the firefight, Premier David Eby said Tuesday. Approximately 4,700 people from the community and neighbouring First Nation remain under an evacuation order due to the 84-square-kilometre Parker Lake fire burning just a few kilometres west of town. "The situation is still very fluid and very dependent on weather o
Scientists in the US and at the University of St Andrews studied ancient Antarctic ice to make the discovery.