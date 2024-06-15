Evening Weather for 6-15

Latest Stories
- The Weather Network
Severe storms strike across Ontario and Quebec with hail, downed trees
Severe thunderstorms prompted tornado warnings across parts of Ontario and Quebec on Thursday.
- The Canadian Press
Illinois is hit with cicada chaos. This is what it's like to see, hear and feel billions of bugs
RIVERWOODS, Ill. (AP) — The ground had seemed to undulate at night, alive with bugs. Crawling cicada nymphs, striving to get higher after 17 years underground, marched en masse toward and up trees, pausing to shed their skin and emerge as adults. And then the fun began.
- The Weather Network - Video
Unsettled conditions bring storm risk to B.C. and Prairies
Unsettled conditions are expected to impact both British Columbia and the Prairies. Residents should prepare for a mix of weather, including heavy rain, gusty winds, and potentially large hail. The Weather Network meteorologist Rhythm Reet has the details.
- The Weather Network
Southern Prairies on alert for strong squall line risk Saturday evening
Stay alert for watches and warnings on the southern Prairies as the potential grows for a strong squall line on Saturday evening
- USA TODAY
Watch rare birth of twin elephant calves in Thailand as baby girl surprises everyone
Caretakers at the Ayutthaya Elephant Palace and Royal Kraal only planned on Chamchuri giving birth to one calf one June 7. Then another calf emerged.
- CNN
A massive solar storm hits Mars, revealing a risk for future astronauts on the red planet
A solar storm hit Mars after the sun unleashed a massive flare in May. Orbiters and the Curiosity rover witnessed the storm’s impact firsthand, including auroras.
- The Canadian Press
Calgary pipe repair could take three to five more weeks as 'significant' damage found
CALGARY — Resumption of normal water service in Calgary could be delayed by an extra three to five weeks.
- The Canadian Press
Reported birth of rare white buffalo calf in Yellowstone park fulfills Lakota prophecy
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The reported birth of a rare white buffalo in Yellowstone National Park fulfills a Lakota prophecy that portends better times, according to members of the American Indian tribe who cautioned that it’s also a signal that more must be done to protect the earth and its animals.
- CBC
B.C. coal mining company fined for more than 400 violations
A B.C. coal mining company in northeastern B.C. has been fined more than $45,000 for repeated violations of the province's environmental protection rules, including the failure to monitor mine waste into fish-bearing water and failure to limit particulate being put into the air.Conuma Resources Limited is a metallurgical coal mining company operating in the Tumbler Ridge area in northeastern B.C., roughly 660 kilometres directly northeast of Vancouver.It mines coal from to produce carbon used in
- Canadian Press Videos
Dairy farms reduce climate impact with methane digesters, but communities worry about expansion
A growing number of California dairy farms are reducing their climate impact with methane digesters that capture the heat-trapping gas so it can be used as biofuel. But farming communities worry about the impact on air quality. (AP Video/Terry Chea)
- The Weather Network - Video
Heat dome headed to eastern Canada, what is this weather phenomenon?
What is a heat dome? Meteorologist Rhythm Reet joins Rachel Schoutsen to break down the hot, hot weather heading to parts of Canada this week, as well as what the rest of Canada will experience.
- The Canadian Press
Much of US braces for extreme weather, from southern heat wave to possible snow in the Rockies
After days of intense flooding in Florida, that state and many others are bracing for an intense heat wave, while the Pacific Northwest will experience unseasonably cold weather and there is a potential for late-season snow in the Rocky Mountains early next week.
- BBC
Wild horses return to Kazakh plain after centuries
Przewalski's horses roamed Asia for millennia before dying out and surviving only in European zoos.
- Associated Press
A pond in warming Mali is disappearing, and a UNESCO-listed fishing tradition is in danger
Thousands of fishermen holding cone-shaped nets stood side by side, cheering and chanting as they waited for the signal. Suddenly, they rushed to a large muddy pond and cast their nets, dropping to their knees in the mud. For several hundred years, people have gathered in the southern Mali town of San for Sanké mon, a collective fishing rite in June that begins with animal sacrifices and offerings to the water spirits of Sanké pond.
- Fox Weather
Venomous snake bites dog at Connecticut state park, prompting risky mountaintop rescue
A dog in Connecticut faced a risky mountaintop rescue after being bitten by a venomous copperhead snake.
- LA Times
El Niño makes an exit, but La Niña could bring dry conditions back to California
There is a 65% chance that La Niña conditions will develop between July and September. The climate pattern is associated with dry weather in Southern California.
- Yahoo News
A heat wave is expected to bake the U.S. next week. Here's a look at the forecast — and how to stay safe.
Record-breaking high temperatures are likely across the country.
- LA Times
The best spots to see 58,000 jacaranda trees in L.A., OC
The jacarandas are blooming in all their glory. These maps show where you can find high concentrations of the love-it-or-hate-it tree.
- The Weather Network - Video
Severe thunderstorm risk heightened in Prairies
This Saturday, the Prairies will face a widespread storm risk, with some areas experiencing severe weather conditions. Expect heavy rain, large hail, and possibility of tornados. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network will provide crucial updates on the timing and severity of these storms, ensuring you stay informed and prepared for the weekend's weather challenges.
- The Canadian Press
Environment Canada warns of snow for B.C.'s major Interior mountain passes
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada is warning motorists of possible snow at mountain passes on a number of major highways across British Columbia's Interior.