Event held at La Jolla Country Day School to mark 'National Say It Now Day'
ABC 10News anchor Jared Aarons was at La Jolla Country Day School on “National Say It Now Day” to share a simple message with the students.
ABC 10News anchor Jared Aarons was at La Jolla Country Day School on “National Say It Now Day” to share a simple message with the students.
Molly Burgess knew something had happened to her 11-year-old son as soon as she saw him.He had just arrived home from school and was visibly upset. His face was red and he burst into tears. She took him into her arms and realized he was very cold and wet. Mark had left school last Tuesday wearing only a T-shirt and his indoor shoes. His jacket, hat, winter boots and backpack were all left in his locker at Barnhill Memorial School, a middle school on Saint John's west side. According to Environme
A day that rattled Canadian politics ended the exact same way Chrystia Freeland spent a defining chapter of her political career: Getting trash-talked by Donald Trump. That blast from Freeland's past came in a social media post from Trump late Monday, in a comment on her departure from Canada's federal cabinet. The post from the U.S. president-elect underscored their past tussling over trade and other issues. In the message, Trump continued his running troll of Canada, likening it to an American
The president-elect has teased it before, albeit under the cover of "jokes."
The dispute caused the flight to miss it's take-off time, according to a passenger who says they witnessed the scene and recounted it on Reddit
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their Christmas card on Monday afternoon
President Joe Biden on Tuesday made his first public comments about recent reports of unexplained drone sightings in the northeast. Asked by reporters what was behind the drones, Biden answered: “Nothing nefarious, apparently, but they’re checking it all out.” He added that authorities are “following this closely,” but so far there is “no sense of danger.” Biden’s comments were the latest effort from his administration to reassure the public about the sightings. Lawmakers have called on the fede
"I put my head in my hands and started to cry. We had never gotten too in-depth about the religions of our families — and now I see we should have."
His Majesty King Charles III has two sentimental photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on show at his Highgrove residence – take a look
Donald Trump Jr.’s new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, has ruffled feathers in MAGA land by showing interest in serving on a White House philanthropic committee and by generally not being sufficiently on brand, according to a new report. The 38-year-old Palm Beach socialite has been pushing to lead the president’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities, saying she could help the incoming administration appeal to “more sophisticated and liberal Hamptons and Palm Beach types,”the New York Post reports
Miley Cyrus shared a photo on Instagram wearing absolutely nothing save for an Alexander McQueen camel shearling stole wool peacoat that nailed two big trends.
The "Late Show" host soaked up the applause.
"I think this is a red alert moment," Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy told the MSNBC host.
Head of RT Margarita Simonyan, a decorated state TV propagandist and Kremlin insider, has spilled not only Russia’s hopes and dreams for Donald Trump’s second term in office but also Moscow’s strategy for suckering him in. She believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin has an irresistible sway over Trump and will extract the desired outcome—but only if they meet face-to-face, without any influence or interference from other American power brokers, à la Helsinki, where the two men held discus
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The motive for a shooting that killed a teacher and a student and wounded others at a Wisconsin school appears to be a “combination of factors,” a police chief said Tuesday as he appealed to the public to share what they might know about the 15-year-old girl who attacked a study hall before shooting herself.
There was “a lot of lying from the president-elect” but one comment stood out, said Daniel Dale.
"Get it together, America."
A report released Tuesday by GOP leaders issued a harsh rebuke of the “failures and politicization” of the now-disbanded House Jan. 6 Committee and recommended a criminal investigation into former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, one of the panel’s leading voices. “Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi’s multimillion-dollar Select Committee was a political weapon with a singular focus to deceive the public into blaming President Trump for the violence on January 6 and to tarnish the legacy of his first Presidency,” Re
A viral TikTok is giving us all a masterclass in how to handle crying babies on planes with empathy and, well, ease.
The actor showed off his ripped muscles while taking a dip in the ocean
Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland quit on Monday after clashing with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on issues including how to handle possible U.S. tariffs, dealing an unexpected blow to an already unpopular government. Freeland said she was quitting in the wake of a meeting last Friday with Trudeau, who asked her to take on a lesser post after the two had been arguing for weeks over spending. Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc - a member of Trudeau's inner circle - was quickly named finance minister of the minority Liberal government.