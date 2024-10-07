'Most horrific thing': Events across Canada mark one year since Oct. 7 attacks

Paola Loriggio
·6 min read

The last time Tiferet Lapidot's family heard from her was in a phone call from the Supernova music festival near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, where Hamas launched its brutal attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

"She called her mother at nine o'clock in the morning, telling her that she loves her and they're shooting youngsters all around," her uncle, Harel Lapidot, said Monday at a Toronto event marking the anniversary of the attack that triggered the ongoing war in Gaza.

A year later, the family's grief over the loss of the young woman he described as their "sunshine" is "getting worse day by day," her uncle said. She was one of at least eight people with ties to Canada who died that day.

"It was the most horrific thing for us as a family to lose Tiferet. Tiferet was a happy young lady … that was just dancing at a festival," he said.

Maureen Leshem said her 24-year-old cousin, Romi Gonen, was among those taken hostage at the festival, and the family has received confirmation she is still alive. "Every single second in these tunnels is a second too much," she said, speaking at the Toronto event.

Across Canada, ceremonies, events and protests were being held to mark a year since the attack that killed about 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and saw about 250 more abducted and held as hostages. Around 100 of the hostages, a third of whom are believed to be dead, have not been returned.

The attack triggered a retaliatory Israeli offensive in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip that the territory's health ministry says has left more than 41,000 Palestinians dead.

The war has had far-reaching effects around the world and in Canada — families grieving loved ones who were killed, hundreds of protests resulting in arrests, pro-Palestinian encampments at universities and a spike in reports of alleged hate crimes against Jews and Muslims.

On the one-year anniversary, police in Canada's largest cities were stepping up protections, particularly around Jewish and Muslim places of worship and at events held to mark the anniversary.

In Vancouver, children were being dropped off by their parents at the Talmud Torah elementary school under the gaze of police in bulletproof vests and at least one police dog.

Allie Saks, who has two children attending Talmud Torah, broke down in tears when asked about the police presence and parents' unease.

"It's hard to drop your kid off somewhere where you have to see police in front," Saks said. "And it's emotional for all of us. We're all in a state of grief today and for the whole year — until our hostages come home."

Vancouver Police Chief Const. Adam Palmer said last week that protests posed a "significant" risk of disorder on Monday, and officers trained specifically for large-scale events were being deployed.

Pro-Palestinian group Samidoun was planning a Vancouver rally which it promoted by referring to the Oct. 7 attacks as "Al-Aqsa Flood," the Hamas code name for the operation.

The group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Toronto police van was parked out front of a Hebrew day school along Bathurst Street in one of the city’s most recognizably Jewish neighbourhoods. On the corner, a large poster called for the return of hostages.

Just up the road, at the Sherman Campus, a sprawling hub of Jewish groups and agencies, preparations were being made for a memorial event planned for Monday night.

A spokesperson for the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto, which is hosting the evening event, said it's important to gather to "remember all the lives that were tragically lost on Oct. 7 in Israel, but also to recognize that this situation is still a live situation."

"This is not an opportunity where we are remembering something that happened. We still have more than 100 hostages, including family members of Canadians, who are in Gaza being held by Hamas," said Sara Lefton, the organization's chief development officer.

Some victims' families also launched legal action on Monday over the attack.

Tiferet Lapidot’s father, along with another Canadian who lost family members in the attack, filed a claim in Ontario Superior Court seeking $250 million in damages under Canada’s Justice for Victims of Terrorism Act, plus an additional $100 million.

The claim lists Hamas, various Palestinian organizations, the leaders of Iran and Syria and several Canadian individuals and groups among the defendants. It alleges all the defendants are in some way responsible or liable for the losses and damages caused by the deaths. None of the allegations have been tested in court.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau marked the grim anniversary in a written statement, saying his thoughts are with all Israelis and Jewish people, and with the Jewish community in Canada.

Trudeau condemned Hamas, which Canada recognizes as a terrorist group, and said his government remains committed to working toward a two-state solution, "where Israelis and Palestinians can live securely within internationally recognized borders."

“Hamas has set the region down a path of war and violence. We mourn the Canadians and all civilians killed in the year that followed. We condemn Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran, whose senseless attacks lead to more death and instability," he wrote.

"The scale of civilian casualties since Oct. 7 is heartbreaking and unacceptable, and all actors must comply with international law."

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said hostages must be let go and condemned what he called "grotesque" antisemitism in Canada. "We unapologetically stand with Israel," he wrote in his own statement.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, for his part, repeated calls for hostages to be returned and said New Democrats mourn with Canada's Jewish community.

Several protests were also planned Monday to express solidarity with the Palestinian people, including one in Montreal that was billed as supporting Palestinians' fight for "total liberation."

In that city, the groups that organized a months-long encampment on McGill University's downtown campus last spring and summer, and who demanded the school cut ties with Israeli entities, were planning a walkout and march from Concordia University to McGill, which restricted access to its campus and held many classes online.

A Quebec Superior Court judge granted a temporary injunction against some of the groups, ordering them not to block access to Concordia or to disrupt any classes.

Under the heavy presence of law enforcement, some 150 people gathered for about an hour on Monday afternoon near McGill to remember victims of the attack. A rabbi led them in song and prayer. A handful of protesters stood at a nearby corner waving Palestinian flags.

Julian Silverman, a Concordia student, attended Monday's vigil for Israel. "There's a lot of emotions, a lot of pain that’s resurfacing," Silverman said.

Monday's events took place against a backdrop of escalating hostilities in the Middle East.

Hamas, which remains in control of the bombarded Gaza Strip, marked the anniversary by firing a barrage of rockets at Tel Aviv.

Lebanon's Hezbollah vowed to keep up its own rocket fire despite recent losses in southern Lebanon, where Israel has been mounting a ground incursion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2024.

— With files from Jordan Omstead in Toronto, Sidhartha Banerjee in Montreal, Chuck Chiang in Vancouver and The Associated Press.

Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • White House calls Trump's claim FEMA disaster relief money spent on migrants 'absolutely false'

    The Biden White House continues to call out what it calls "dangerous" misinformation it says is circulating in the wake of Hurricane Helene. The White House on Friday called "absolutely false" former President Donald Trump's claim the Federal Emergency Management Agency has given so much money to cities to deal with the influx of migrants that it has no funds left to deal with disasters. FEMA also is pushing back on misinformation it says has circulated on social media about the agency's efforts to help victims of Hurricane Helene.

  • Lara Trump on returning to Butler after assassination attempt

    Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump tells CNN’s Dana Bash that she was emotional at Saturday’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

  • World leaders mark first anniversary of 7 October attack on Israel

    Pope and UN secretary general call for end to fighting as governments and individuals commemorate attack by Hamas

  • Sky is falling for Jets & Browns, Bills & 49ers choke: Week 5 instant reactions | Inside Coverage

    Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant reactions and takeaways from every game of the Week 5 Sunday NFL slate.

  • Florida Warned to Prepare for Another Hurricane as Tropical Storm Milton Approaches with 'Life-Threatening' Risk

    The National Hurricane Center is encouraging locals to not "panic" and to prepare supplies

  • Summaries of cabinet documents on foreign interference to be disclosed at inquiry

    OTTAWA — A federal inquiry says the Liberal government has consented to the public disclosure of summaries of cabinet documents about foreign interference.

  • Study warns thawing permafrost may release substantial amount of mercury in the Yukon River

    A new study is warning about significant stores of mercury that could be released into the environment as permafrost thaws.The mercury is stored in sediment along the Yukon River's banks, and as the permafrost that holds that sediment in place thaws, it's threatening to release thousands of years' worth of mercury into one of the North's biggest waterways. Isabel Smith is a doctoral candidate with the University of Southern California and one of the co-authors of the study published in August in

  • Travon Walker, top overall pick in 2022, delivers a breakthrough performance for the Jags

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Travon Walker’s breakthrough performance came on a day the Jacksonville Jaguars allowed 447 yards and 24 fourth-quarter points.

  • Takeaways from AP's report on the destruction in Gaza a year into the war

    Israel's yearlong offensive against Hamas, launched in response to the militant group's Oct. 7 attack into Israel, has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and caused staggering destruction across the Gaza Strip that could take decades to rebuild. Hundreds of thousands of people are crammed into squalid tent camps with no homes to return to, even if there is a cease-fire. Israel blames the destruction on Hamas.

  • Hurricane Milton is growing stronger as it blows toward Florida's Tampa Bay region

    The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Milton is intensifying and will likely be a major hurricane before it slams into the storm-ravaged Florida coast, most likely on Wednesday.

  • Save a loved one and get vaccinations for flu and COVID-19, Fitzgerald says

    Newfoundland and Labrador is rolling out its fall vaccination plan, effective Oct. 21. Appointments can now be made over the phone or online and are available at public health clinics, physicians offices and pharmacies. (Joe Burbank/The Associated Press)Appointments are now available for fall vaccinations in Newfoundland and Labrador, while Dr. Janice Fitzgerald — the province's chief medical officer of health — stressing Monday it's important for everyone to get shots for both influenza and COV

  • Islanders young and old gather to discuss Mi'kmaw culture, history and reconciliation

    When Theresa Spingle was in school, she never learned about Indigenous people and residential schools. Decades later, she's doing her own work to educate herself."It wasn't part of our curriculum," she said. "It was the old standard curriculum because it's been a long time since I've been in Grade 8 — and even when I finished teaching, it wasn't really a big part of the curriculum."On Friday, Spingle was one of dozens of people who attended Abegweit First Nation's Truth and Reconciliation event

  • Longtime PC supporters face a dilemma in high-profile Hampton election race

    For Dorothy MacDonald, and lifelong Progressive Conservatives like her in Hampton-Fundy-St. Martins, this month's New Brunswick election represents an agonizing choice.MacDonald worked for almost three years as the constituency assistant for Gary Crossman, a former MLA and PC cabinet minister.Yet she's not sure she can vote for the party she has supported since she was a child."I still haven't made up my mind. I'm still anxious," she said after attending a recent candidates debate at Hampton Hig

  • War rages on multiple fronts as Israel marks a year since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack

    RE'IM, Israel (AP) — Israelis held somber ceremonies Monday to mark a year since the deadliest attack in the country’s history, a Hamas-led raid that shattered its sense of security and has since spiraled into wars on two fronts with no end in sight.

  • Force alone will not lead to Israel's security, France says

    Israel's security cannot be guaranteed with military force alone and will require a diplomatic solution, France's foreign minister said on Monday, and Paris would continue efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Lebanon. Speaking at the end of a four-day tour of the Middle East, Jean-Noel Barrot was in Israel on Monday to mark a year since Palestinian Islamist Hamas militants crossed into Israel killing around 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostage back to Gaza. The assault triggered an Israeli military campaign in Gaza that has killed nearly 42,000 Palestinians, according to the enclave's health ministry.

  • Child Killed During Israeli Incursion Into North Jerusalem Neighborhoods, Palestinian Reports Say

    A 12-year-old child was killed and eight people were injured during an Israeli military incursion into Qalandia refugee camp and the Kafr Aqab neighborhood, north of Jerusalem, on Monday, October 7, Palestine’s WAFA news agency said.WAFA quoted the Palestinian Ministry of Health saying that Hatem Ghaith, who was twelve, died after he was shot by live bullets in the abdomen.It also said that three other children were injured and 20 people were detained during the Israeli operation in Qalandia refugee camp and Kafr Aqab.Footage posted by Palestinian news outlet Al Ersal shows people running towards two ambulances in Kafr Aqab, as a cloud of thick smoke rises from the scene. It also shows military vehicles driving in the area. Credit: Al Ersal via Storyful

  • Giuliani’s Daughter Reveals How Dad Reacted to Harris Endorsement

    Caroline Giuliani, who is the daughter of the former New York City mayor and ardent Trump supporter Rudy Giuliani, has revealed how her father responded to her endorsement of Kamala Harris.Giuliani said she has been forced to have “open conversations” with her father since she penned a column in Vanity Fair about her decision to support Harris.“He knows how I feel about all these things,” she said Sunday on MSNBC’s Alex Witt Reports. “I don’t think any of this came as a surprise. I think one thi

  • Lara Trump Fumes as CNN Host Calls Out Donald’s Hurricane Helene Lies

    CNN’s Dana Bash and Lara Trump sparred over misinformation Donald Trump has spread about funding for disaster relief in North Carolina, with the anchor refusing to let the former president’s daughter-in-law get away with ducking her questions.Bash laid into the Republican National Committee co-chair as she tried to change the direction from her father-in-law's dubious claims that FEMA is only offering a few hundred dollars to Americans who have had their homes destroyed in Hurricane Helene. “I w

  • Donald Trump Goes Off the Rails With Claim That Some Races Have Murder Gene

    Donald Trump revealed an unhinged eugenics theory Monday, claiming during a morning rant that some migrants have “bad genes” that make them predisposed to committing murder. Trump spent a good chunk of an interview on the The Hugh Hewitt radio show slamming the policies of his political opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, and baselessly accused her of wanting to install a communist government.“She wants to [do] government housing. She wants to go into government feeding. She wants to feed pe

  • I respect you, George W. Bush — but you must speak the truth about Donald Trump | Opinion

    The former president is letting down every Texan and every American by not showing the courage to do the right and principled thing. | Opinion