New Year events called off over wind concerns

The fancy dress sea dip in Lyme Regis normally attracts over 1,000 swimmers and up to 7,000 spectators [Love Lyme Regis]

Fireworks, a fancy dress swim and a bathtub race set for New Year's Day have been cancelled due to weather warnings for strong winds.

On the Isle of Wight predicted wind speeds and rough seas mean a fireworks display cannot be safely set up at Sandown Pier.

Charity fundraising events in Dorset including a race in handmade boats in Poole quay and a sea dip in Lyme Regis have also been called off.

A Yellow Wind warning, issued by the Met Office, is in place across the south on Wednesday from 07:00 - 23:59 GMT.

'Weather forecast is dire'

Winds of up to 60mph (96km) are forecast across much of England and Wales all day on Wednesday, with gusts of 75mph (120km) likely around coastal areas and hills, according to the Met Office.

The Rotary Club of Lyme Regis, organisers of the annual charity Lyme Lunge sea dip which had been set to take place off on the sandy beach from 13:00 said: "The weather forecast for Wednesday noon is dire. With winds from the SW at 50-60mph and heavy rain forecast...

"I think you will all agree that we must put the safety of Lungers first."

The fancy dress sea dip normally attracts over 1,000 swimmers and up to 7,000 spectators.

The forecast windy conditions have halted Poole's annual New Year's Day bath tub race [Poole Harbour Commissioners]

Announcing the cancellation of the fireworks which had been set for 18:00 on Wednesday, Sandown Carnival said: "Safety comes first and we regret having to take this decision".

It said it hoped to reschedule the firework display off the pier for later in 2025.

Organisers of the Bathtub Race, Classic Cars On The Quay, said: "It is with a broken heart after the latest set of weather forecasts for New Year's Day and along with advice from the Poole Quay Harbour Master it has been decreed unsafe for not only the Bathtub Race but the classic car and vintage vehicle event due to heavy rain and gale force winds."

The 5k (3.1 mile) run in Alice Holt Forest, Bucks Horn Oak is also off [Alice Holt parkrun]

A parkrun in Hampshire along forest paths and trails at Alice Holt has also been called off.

Organisers said: "Sorry folks, not the start to the New Year we'd hoped for, but due to high winds the Alice Holt parkrun New Years Day event is now cancelled. Stay safe out there. See you on Saturday."

Significant disruption is likely on Wednesday with people being urged to check events for cancellations and road closures or delays to public transport before setting out.

