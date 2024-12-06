Events cancelled as Storm Darragh approaches

Brighton is among locations where events have been cancelled. [Getty Images]

Several events planned for the weekend have been cancelled in Sussex as the county prepares for the arrival of the latest of this winter's storms.

Storm Darragh is due to bring gusts of 90mph (144 km/h) or more to the western part of the UK from the early hours of Saturday morning with a rare red warning has been issued.

In the South East winds are expected to reach up to 50mph (80km/h), although gusts could reach 60mph (96km/h) along the coast.

Events planned for the weekend in Brighton and Lewes, East Sussex, and Steyning, Petworth and Chichester in West Sussex.

Brighton Winter Fayre, which was due to be held in York Place over three weekends in December, will remain shut, although it is planning to reopen from 12 to 15 and 19 to 22 December.

Farmers markets planned for Lewes and Steyning have also been cancelled.

The Met Office says Storm Darragh will hit Wales first [Met Office]

Chichester Christmas market, which opened in the city's East and North Streets on Tuesday, will be shut on Saturday and Sunday because of the risks posed by the storm.

And Petworth's Christmas Cracker event, which was due to feature food and drink stalls and live performances on Saturday, has also been cancelled.

