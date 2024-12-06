Events cancelled as Storm Darragh approaches

Christmas markets in Guildford and Farnham have been cancelled because of Storm Darragh [Getty Images]

Several events planned for the weekend have been cancelled in Surrey as the county prepares for the arrival of the latest of this winter's storms.

Storm Darragh is due to bring gusts of 90mph (144 km/h) or more to the western part of the UK from the early hours of Saturday morning, with a rare red warning being issued.

In the South East winds are expected to be gusting at up to 50mph (80km/h).

The county's main rail operator is also warning of potential disruption.

The west coast of the UK is expected to bear the brunt of the storm [Met Office]

Guildford's festive market, scheduled for Sunday, has been cancelled, with the organisers saying it is to "ensure the safety of visitors and stallholders".

Farnham Town Council has announced that its Christmas market, also planned for Sunday, will not now take place.

The Vintage Frog antique and craft fair in Gomshall, due to take place on Saturday has also been cancelled.

In Staines, the snow globe event, featuring a giant inflatable globe, has been cancelled on Saturday.

The tourist group Visit Surrey has advised anyone planning to visit a Christmas event this weekend to check first.

Southwestern Railway said services across its network could be cancelled, delayed or revised throughout Saturday.

