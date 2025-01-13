Evergreen Fire Rescue revamps volunteer program amid nationwide decline in volunteer firefighters

The Daily Beast

Ohio congressman Warren Davidson faced an intense backlash after insisting that federal disaster relief should be withheld from California until the state’s forestry management policies change. “No doubt we need to address fires, but the problem with California is forestry management,” the MAGA politician told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo during a segment Friday. “All these things that they’re doing are making it far easier for fires to grow and spread and be huge.” “If they want the money, the