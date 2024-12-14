Eversource files to reduce electric supply rate in New Hampshire

Reuters

The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Thursday it had approved an application by Scotiabank to buy up to 14.99% of the voting shares in U.S. regional lender KeyCorp, as the Canadian bank looks to boost its exposure to developed markets. Scotiabank announced the $2.8 billion deal in August, which would also allow it to appoint two directors to the Ohio bank's board. Scotiabank CEO Scott Thomson's move to acquire a stake in the regional lender comes as the bank refocuses on the North American trade corridor as part of its new strategy, while it looks at possibly exiting some unprofitable markets in South America.