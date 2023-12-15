Eversource files request to cut energy supply costs by 59% from 1 year ago

The Canadian Press

SMITHS FALLS, Ont. — Canopy Growth Corp. says a consolidation of its shares on a one-for-10 basis is expected to become effective on Friday. The post-consolidation shares are expected to start trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq at market open on Dec. 20, subject to final confirmation from the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq. The cannabis company says the consolidation was approved by shareholders at a meeting on Sept. 25. It says the move is being implemented to ensure th