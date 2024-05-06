Every Celebrity Red Carpet Look at the 2024 Met Gala

Fashionphiles, the time has arrived. The 2024 Met Gala is here, and we’ve got our eyes locked on the red carpet, where some of the biggest stars in the world will surely be bringing their style A-game.

The theme for this year’s event is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” On the Metropolitan Museum’s official website, they write that the coinciding exhibit will be “visually united by iconography related to nature, which will serve as a metaphor for the fragility and ephemerality of fashion and a vehicle to examine the cyclical themes of rebirth and renewal.” Expect this teaser to be a source of inspiration for the looks that arrive on the carpet as well. While we won‘t be surprised if someone makes a Sleeping Beauty reference, we can also expect the participating designers to get playful with the concept, as we’ve seen in years past.

The hosts for the 2024 gala are Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny, and of course, Anna Wintour, who has chaired or co-chaired the event every year since 1997. The sponsors for 2024 are Loewe and TikTok.

Here, we’ve rounded up all of the best celebrity looks from the 2024 Met Gala red carpet. Make sure to keep checking back throughout the night as we update the list.

