'Every year is different': Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt on team's path to eighth consecutive AFC West title

The Canadian Press
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Switzerland defeated Norway 6-2 on Saturday to secure a quarterfinal berth at the world junior hockey championship. Simon Meier opened the scoring for Switzerland but Norway took the lead late in the first period after Martin Johnsen and Patrik Dalen scored less than a minute apart. Switzerland scored four times in the second period to pull away. Leo Braillard, Jonas Taibel, Rodwin Dionicio and Thierry Schild found the back of the net. Dionicio tacked on an insurance goal ea