Every election has a defining image – and we’ve just seen this year’s

The leaders of the free world stood shoulder to shoulder in tribute to the indomitable men who saved the world from Nazi tyranny. Well, most of the leaders of the free world. Rishi Sunak had to dash off from the D-Day memorial in France for a TV interview.

Instead, representing the UK in this historic picture of solidarity for democracy and freedom in an unstable world alongside the presidents of the USA and France and the chancellor of Germany was Lord Cameron, a former prime minister for sure, but a man currently on a zero-hours contract at the Foreign Office.

Sunak’s no-show has managed to upset or annoy literally everyone, including his own core vote. After announcing the election date in the pouring rain, a Titanic photo-bomb in Belfast, appearing to have Mickey Mouse ears in Milton Keynes and making a fool himself in a Welsh brewery, it will, ironically, be a picture from which he is completely absent which will prove the most symbolic and, ultimately, the most damaging.

Sunak might find some comfort in knowing he’s not the first politician who has faltered on the campaign trail but every election seems to have one defining moment that remains imprinted on the collective consciousness.

Jim Callaghan on holiday, 1979

Nobody enjoys returning from a holiday, but for Jim Callaghan it was particularly unpleasant - Daily Mail/Shutterstock

Although he never said the exact words, the phrase “Crisis, what crisis?” would come to haunt the Labour prime minister’s campaign for re-election in May 1979. The end of a dark decade (quite literally, with the miner’s strikes) in which Britain’s industrial base was already in decline and the attendant social upheaval was exacerbating, “Sonny Jim” chose precisely the wrong moment to go to Guadeloupe, a conference in January of that year that included some beachside R & R. A shirtless Callaghan obliged the photographers.

The Conservative campaign slogan of the day was “Labour isn’t working” so the sight of the prime minister frolicking in the Caribbean and arriving back in London with a nice tan didn’t exactly play well during the Winter of Discontent.

Neil Kinnock in stage in, 1992

Neil Kinnock learnt the hard way not to celebrate before the finish line - Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty

The Labour leader went into his second general election campaign, at first, quietly confident of victory over John Major’s bedraggled Conservatives, especially given the financial crisis that had seen mortgage interest rates rising to 16 per cent, and people across the country losing their homes and businesses.

The trouble was Kinnock stopped being quietly confident and became loudly confident. In a one-off hubristic election rally at Sheffield with the immortal cry “Well all right!”, he spectacularly banjaxed what would be his final attempt to gain high office. The sight of his arms raised in a victory not yet won came to symbolise that the country was still not ready for a Labour government.

Michael Portillo loses his seat, 1997

The 'Portillo moment' became bigger than the night itself and is still a metaphor used today - Reuters / Alamy

Now more famous for his love of archaic travel guides and colourful trousers, Michael Portillo was once expected to become the leader of the Conservative party in a rebuild after the 1997 general election.

The former defence secretary and chief secretary to the Treasury was making tentative policy plans for a post-John Major world, but losing his Enfield Southgate seat to Labour’s Stephen Twigg – and images of glee and despair that captured the moment – ended his mainstream political career. The truth is he knew he’d lost, but the power of the image remained and we now refer to other similar shocks as “a Portillo moment”.

Gordon Brown and Gillian Duffy, 2010

Gordon Brown is not the first or the last to fall foul of a hot mic - Lewis Whyld/PA Wire

Gordon Brown was the ultimate Labour “big beast” – a commanding intellect, a conviction politician and a man who, it is said, brooked no dissent. But unlike his smooth and nimble predecessor as prime minister, Brown was by instinct uneasy with the wider public and appeared to find connecting with voters on an emotional level irksome. This was exemplified by his infamous encounter with Gillian Duffy in Rochdale during the 2010 general election campaign.

Despite being a lifelong Labour voter, the 65-year-old Duffy heckled Brown in the street with her concerns about immigration and social security provision. Brown looked horrified but unwisely kept his microphone on as he fled to his limo, which picked up him calling her a “bigoted woman”. He was mortified, but the damage was done.

Ed Miliband with the bacon roll, 2015

Ed Miliband may not have made a rasher decision than eating that sandwich in front of the cameras - Jeremy Selwyn / Evening Standard / eyevine

Perhaps the strangest of all symbolic election images, in that it’s hard to express exactly what it says other than politicians should never eat in public. The offending picture was taken during the local elections campaign of May 2014, while the Labour leader was pressing the flesh one morning at New Covent Garden Market. Ending up on the front page of The Sun, the sight of Miliband hunched over a table pulling a very unfortunate face cut through as a crudely subliminal warning about his awkwardness and inability to perform simple tasks.

As one the first of its kind in British politics in the internet age, Miliband and the bacon roll has become a meme that is still used to this day.

Brenda from Bristol, 2017

"NOT ANOTHER ONE!"



Watch Brenda's reaction when I tell her that the PM wants a General Election. Safe to say, she's not impressed.#Bristol pic.twitter.com/IYEdGBryyZ — Jon Kay ☕️ (@jonkay01) April 18, 2017

As the chaotic political culture that followed the Brexit referendum began to gain momentum, Therera May first delayed a general election at what would be her high-water mark in 2016 and then made what turned out to be huge strategic error in calling a snap election for June 8 2017 saying it was “the only way to guarantee certainty and security for years ahead”. Yeah, good luck with that.

When Brenda from Bristol was asked for her reaction to the news by a BBC reporter, she was seen to speak for the nation with the phrase: “You’re joking! Not another one!” More than anything, it reflected the view that British politics itself was the problem. Two prime ministers and two elections in seven years? If only she’d known how lucky she was.