Here’s When Every Episode of ‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 Drops

If the prospect of fall's arrival makes you want to scream, cry, and throw up instead of taking cute trips to the pumpkin patch for Instagram, please know that you're seen, you're heard, and that season 4 of Outer Banks is getting ready to cure your ills.

The latest installment of Outer Banks will continue where season 3 left off—John B. and Sarah uncover the location of El Dorado, and alongside the rest of the gang are approached with an offer to find the sunken treasure of Edward Teach, AKA Captain Blackbeard. Because these teens literally can't seem to stay out of trouble, they agree, thus launching the next phase of their wild adventures.

So...what happens now? Outer Banks'next installment will answer your questions and more—here's everything you need to know about Outer Banks season 4's release schedule.

When does Outer Banks season 4 premiere?

Outer Banks season 4 returned to Netflix on October 10, 2024 with the first five episodes (part one) hitting the platform at 3:00 a.m. ET/ 12 a.m. PT. The show will be split in two, with the second part's final five episodes premiering on the streamer on November 7, 2024. Delayed gratification, me matey.

What does the next episode of Outer Banks season 4 drop?

The first five episodes of Outer Banks season 4 dropped all at once with the October 10 premiere, so run to your couch at your earliest convenience and watch ASAP. Expect the same rollout for the final five episodes when they arrive on November 7.

Here's the release schedule for Outer Banks season 4

Episode 1: "The Enduro" - Airs October 10, 2024

Episode 2: "Blackbeard" - Airs October 10, 2024

Episode 3: "The Lupine Corsairs" - Airs October 10, 2024

Episode 4: "The Swell" - Airs October 10, 2024

Episode 5: "Albatross" - Airs October 10, 2024

Episode 6: "The Town Council" - Airs October 10, 2024

Episode 7: "Mothers and Fathers" - Airs November 7, 2024

Episode 8: "Decision Day" - Airs November 7, 2024

Episode 9: "The Storm" - Airs November 7, 2024

Episode 10: "The Blue Crown" - Airs November 7, 2024

You Might Also Like