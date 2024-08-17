Every Fall TV Premiere Delayed by the Vice Presidential Debate

Slowly but surely the Fall TV premiere season is being shaken up by the looming vice presidential debate.

Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz and U.S. Senator JD Vance agreed to face off at least once this fall, with both men accepting a Tuesday, Oct. 1 invitation from CBS News.

Thus far among the broadcast networks, only Fox has officially committed to a change-up for that night, pushing the Season 2 premiere of Howard Gordon’s Accused anthology back a week, to Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 8/7c. (Hey, you waited this long….)

The second episode of the new, Kristin Kreuk-led mystery drama Murder in a Small Town (which debuts Sept. 24) will still air on Oct. 1, but now at 8 pm (leading into the VP debate).

As of now, ABC has a new episode of Dancing With the Stars Season 33 scheduled to air on Oct. 1, while NBC has a new episode of The Voice Season 26 followed by the Season 2 premiere of Jesse L. Martin’s The Irrational. Additionally, The CW that evening is set to launch WWE NXT, which is relocating from USA Network.

TVLine has reached out to ABC, NBC and The CW to see if their respective plans for Oct. 1 have changed as a result of the vice presidential debate.

The 2024 Election debate season resumes on Tuesday, Sept. 10, when former President Trump faces off for the first time against new challenger Vice President Harris, with ABC News’ David Muir and Linsey Davis moderating from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

