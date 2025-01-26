Every Grammy song of the year winner since 1959: Full list ahead of 2025 awards

At every Grammy Awards show, all eyes are on the nominees of the coveted "big four" categories – album of the year, song of the year, record of the year and best new artist. These awards highlight the music industry's finest, celebrating upcoming talent and industry professionals alike.

Song of the year is aptly named since it honors the track that exceeds artistic achievement and quality, regardless of chart position or sales numbers. This award is for a song's composition and goes to its songwriters. This differs from record of the year which is awarded for a song's recording, going to the performing artist, producer, recording engineer and/or mixer.

Let's look at every Grammy Award-winning song of the year, and see what tracks are nominated at this year's 67th annual ceremony.

Song of the year 2025 Grammy nominees

" A Bar Song (Tipsy) " performed by Shaboozey. Written by Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams

" Birds of a Feather " peformed by Billie Eilish. Written by Billie Eilish O'Connell and FINNEAS

" Die With A Smile " performed by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars. Written by Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and Andrew Watt

" Fortnight " performed by Taylor Swift, featuring Post Malone. Written by Jack Antonoff, Austin Post and Taylor Swift

" Good Luck, Babe! " performed by Chappell Roan. Written by Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter

" Not Like Us " performed by Kendrick Lamar. Written by Kendrick Lamar

" Please Please Please " performed by Sabrina Carpenter. Written by Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter

"Texas Hold 'Em" performed by Beyoncé. Written by Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro and Raphael Saadiq

Song of the year Grammy winners

Here are all the song of the year Grammy Award winners since 1959:

ADVERTISEMENT

Just Curious for more? We've got you covered

USA TODAY is exploring the questions you and others ask every day. From "Who has been nominated for the most Grammys?" to "What is a Grammy?" to "Who has the most Grammy Awards?" – we're striving to find answers to the most common questions you ask every day. Head to our Just Curious section to see what else we can answer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Every song of the year Grammy Award winner in history: Full list