Every IndieWire TV Review from 2019, Ranked by Grade from Best to Worst

One of the strongest ways that time has become a malleable force that’s untethered us from our own sense of reality is the sheer number of TV shows released in a given year. There are some series that feel like they last aired new episodes in 2015, while others have completely disappeared from the public consciousness despite existing for mere months.

Such is the way of modern television. As a result, we’ve decided to keep track of all the 174 seasons of TV we’ve reviewed so far this year. Some shows have fared better than others, but a majority of these are recommendations.

Each review is organized by the letter grade (A+ to F) that accompanies each of them. Some series have prompted follow-ups after pivotal episodes or finales, but the links below will take you to initial season reviews of all the shows listed.

It’s worth noting that these reviews were based on various numbers of episodes per season. (Due to the nature of production, sometimes only a handful of episodes are available before a show’s premiere — other times, the whole season is ready to be previewed.) So, with that context, let us offer our best attempts at an overview for the year in TV.

(For those looking for a more in-depth look at the top-tier 2019 programming, see our lists of the Best New Shows and Best TV Shows of the year so far.)

A

Better Things — Season 3 [FX]

Fleabag — Season 2 [Amazon Prime Video]

GLOW — Season 3 [Netflix]

Looking for Alaska [Hulu]

Succession — Season 2 [HBO]

Tuca & Bertie — Season 1 [Netflix]

Veep — Season 7 [HBO]

Watchmen [HBO]

A-

A Black Lady Sketch Show — Season 1 [HBO]

Barry — Season 2 [HBO]

Big Mouth — Season 3 [Netflix]

BoJack Horseman — Season 6, Part 1 [Netflix]

Broad City — Season 5 [Comedy Central]

Brooklyn Nine-Nine — Season 6 [NBC]

Chernobyl [HBO]

David Makes Man — Season 1 [OWN]

Deadwood: The Movie [HBO]

The Deuce — Season 3 [HBO]

Dublin Murders — Season 1 [Starz]

Fosse/Verdon [FX]

The Good Fight — Season 3 [CBS All Access]

High Maintenance — Season 3 [HBO]

Losers [Netflix]

Mindhunter — Season 2 [Netflix]

Mrs. Fletcher [HBO]

On Becoming a God in Central Florida — Season 1 [Showtime]

One Day at a Time — Season 3 [Netflix]

The Other Two — Season 1 [Comedy Central]

Primal [Adult Swim]

Ramy — Season 1 [Hulu]

Rick & Morty — Season 4 [Adult Swim]

Russian Doll [Netflix]

A Series of Unfortunate Events — Season 3 [Netflix]

Sex Education — Season 1 [Netflix]

Sherman’s Showcase — Season 1 [IFC]

Shrill — Season 1 [Hulu]

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt — Season 4 [Netflix]

Undone — Season 1 [Amazon Prime Video]

Wayne — Season 1 [YouTube Premium]

You’re the Worst — Season 5 [FXX]

B+

A.P. Bio — Season 2 [NBC]

Alternatino with Arturo Castro — Season 1 [Comedy Central]

Archer — Season 10 [FXX]

Back to Life [Showtime]

Baskets — Season 4 [FX]

Big Little Lies — Season 2 [HBO]

Black Earth Rising [Netflix]

Carmen Sandiego — Season 1 [Netflix]

Catastrophe — Season 4 [Amazon Prime Video]

Dark — Season 2 [Netflix]

Daybreak — Season 1 [Netflix]

Dear White People — Season 3 [Netflix]

Easy — Season 3 [Netflix]

The Family [Netflix]

The Good Place — Season 4 [NBC]

Green Eggs and Ham — Season 1 [Netflix]

Happy! — Season 2 [Syfy]

Harlots — Season 3 [Hulu]

I Think You Should Leave — Season 1 [Netflix]

Into the Badlands — Season 3 [AMC]

Killing Eve — Season 2 [BBC America]

Les Misérables [PBS]

Lodge 49 — Season 2 [AMC]

Los Espookys — Season 1 [HBO]

The Magicians — Season 4 [Syfy]

Mr. Inbetween — Season 2 [FX]

Mrs. Wilson [PBS]

Our Boys [HBO]

Our Planet [Netflix]

PEN15 — Season 1 [Hulu]

Pennyworth — Season 1 [EPIX]

The Punisher — Season 2 [Netflix]

The Righteous Gemstones — Season 1 [HBO]

Room 104 — Season 3 [HBO]

Shangri-La [Showtime]

The Society — Season 1 [Netflix]

South Side — Season 1 [Comedy Central]

State of the Union [SundanceTV]

Stumptown — Season 1 [ABC]

Tales of the City [Netflix]

The Terror — Season 2 [AMC]

The Twilight Zone — Season 1 [CBS All Access]

Veronica Mars — Season 4 [Hulu]

Vida — Season 2 [Starz]

Weird City — Season 1 [YouTube Premium]

What/If — Season 1 [Netflix]

B

Action [Showtime]

All Rise — Season 1 [CBS]

Boomerang — Season 1 [BET]

Bosch — Season 5 [Amazon Prime Video]

The Boys — Season 1 [Amazon Prime Video]

Brockmire — Season 3 [IFC]

Castle Rock — Season 2 [Hulu]

Catch-22 [Hulu]

Catherine the Great [HBO]

City on a Hill — Season 1 [Showtime]