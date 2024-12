Reuters

(Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Monday a chance to further restrict efforts to promote racial diversity in education, turning away a case over whether criteria that had been used to decide admissions to elite public high schools in Boston discriminated against white and Asian students. The justices decided not to hear an appeal by a coalition of parents and students, represented by a libertarian legal group, of a lower court's ruling upholding the legality of the policy, which was used for just one year during the COVID pandemic. The plaintiffs had argued that the policy violated the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment promise of equal protection.