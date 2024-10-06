Here’s Every Single Song You Hear in ‘Heartstopper’ Season 3
*Major spoilers for season 3 of Heartstopper below!*
Just like the iconic leaves falling in specific scenes to the tender moments between Nick and Charlie, Heartstopper's soundtrack is incredible unique to the show and something that you don't want to miss. And with all the party scenes this season, there are plenty of songs that will definitely get stuck in your head as you watch. From Olivia Rodrigo's "good 4 u" to "I’m Not Perfect (But I’m Trying)" by Rachel Chinouriri and even Troye Sivan's "Rush," your playlist will thank you when you add these tracks to them.
Here are all the songs that appear in season 3 of Heartstopper and its soundtrack.
Episode 1: “Love”
"The Way Things Go," by Beabadoobee
Playing as the episode starts.
"It’s Euphoric," by Georgia
Playing as everyone runs to the beach.
"Paradise Calling," by Birdy
Playing as Tao and Elle go on their date together.
"Happy, Healthy, Well-Adjusted," by Max Bennett Kelly
Playing as they are building sandcastles.
"A Letter to Myself at 17," by Baby Queen
Playing when Nick and Charlie jump in the water together.
"Superinlove (Roll Credits)," by Max Bennett Kelly
Playing in the background as Tao is cooking for Elle.
"Duet," by Frankie Cosmos
Playing as Charlie is sitting in Nick's room.
"Best Day of My Life," by Tom Odell
Playing as Nick and Charlie kiss outside.
Episode 2: “Home”
"**it gets better [Live at Middle Farm]," by Martin Luke Brown
Playing as the episode starts.
"I’m Not Perfect (But I’m Trying)," by Rachel Chinouriri
Playing as everyone gets their test results.
"Shell," by Ethan Tasch
Playing in Charlie's room as he's scrolling through Instagram.
"Abigail," by Frankie Cosmos
Playing as Nick is sitting by the pool at night.
"Vertigo," by Griff
Playing in Darcy's room as they hang out with Elle and Tara.
"My Vine," by Wasia Project
Playing as Nick admits to his Aunt Diane what is going on with Charlie.
Episode 3: “Talk”
"Car Park," by Nieve Ella
Playing as everyone heads back to school.
"Pretty Boy," by LÉON
Playing as Nick and Charlie meet up again at school.
"Genesis," by Grimes
Playing as Tao and Elle message each other.
"One That Got Away," by MUNA
Playing when Nick gets his birthday surprise.
"complex (demo)," by Katie Gregson-MacLeod
Playing as Nick and Charlie head back to Charlie's house.
Episode 4: “Journey”
"I Spend Too Much Time in My Room," by The Band CAMINO
Playing as the episode starts.
"Black Friday," by Tom Odell
Playing as Nick journals for the first time.
"Blue," by Billie Eilish
Playing as Nick shows up at the party.
"I Wanna Know," by The Hunna
Playing as Nick starts drinking at the party.
"Wide Eye and Halos," by The Reytons
Playing as Charlie spots Imogen and Sahar making out.
"Liquor & Cigarettes (Feat. ArrDee)," by Chase & Status and Hedex
Playing when Imogen is throwing up.
"darkwave sabbat," by siouxxie
Playing during the party sequence.
"leavemealone (Nia Archives Remix)," by Fred again... & Baby Keem
Playing during the party sequence.
"Witchcraft," by Pendulum
Playing during the party sequence.
"Wish on an Eyelash," by Mallrat
Playing when Nick visits Charlie.
"Serotonin," by Angie McMahon
Playing when Charlie is being driven to the facility.
Episode 5: “Winter”
"That Was the Worst Christmas Ever!," by Sufjan Stevens
Playing as the episode starts.
"Are You OK?," by Wasuremono
Playing when the group chat starts up during the holiday.
"Bruises Off the Peach," by Ryan Beatty
Playing as Charlie leaves to go to Nick's.
"So Clear," by Miya Folick
Playing when Nick and Charlie join the party.
"Too Much Time Together," by San Cisco
Playing as Nick gets ready for the New Year's party.
"Enjoy Your Life," by Romy
Playing as Nick and Charlie walk into the party.
"Rush," by Troye Sivan
Playing at the party.
"Devotion," by Arlo Parks
Playing as Tao and Elle dance.
"Loveher," by Romy
Playing as Nick and Charlie sit outside by the fire.
"In My Head," by Nell Mescal
Playing as the fireworks are being set off.
Episode 6: “Body”
"I Used to Be Fun," by Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers
Playing as Charlie's party gets started.
"A Young Understanding," by Sundara Karma
Playing as the party heads outside.
"Just Stay for Once," by Imani Graham
Playing during the party montage.
"good 4 u," by Olivia Rodrigo
Playing during the party montage.
"sad disco," by mxmtoon
Playing as the older friends start talking about their university plans.
"A Running Start," by Sufjan Stevens
Playing when Charlie is in therapy.
Episode 7: “Together”
"Dive," by Olivia Dean
Playing as the episode starts.
"Pegasus," by Arlo Parks ft. Phoebe Bridgers
Playing as Tara and Darcy make out in Darcy's room.
"Heartbreaker," by Birdy
Playing when Nick and Charlie are in the changing room before the rugby game.
"The Most Beautiful Thing," by Thomas Headon
Playing when Tao shows Elle the video he made for her.
"Ode to a Conversation Stuck in Your Throat," by Del Water Gap
Playing when Nick and Charlie start making out.
Episode 8: “Apart”
"Love You," by flowerovlove
Playing when Charlie starts walking down the hallway at school.
"Right Here, for Now," by Bakar
Playing as Nick, Tara, and Imogen head off on their road trip.
"Close One," by FIZZ
Playing as the touring group is in Oxford.
"Joe," by Josef
Playing as the touring group is in Leeds.
"A Good Thing," by Claud
Playing as Charlie fills out the Head Boy application.
"The Outsiders," by Max Bennett Kelly
Playing as everyone has fun at the festival.
"million little reasons," by Oscar Lang
Playing as Nick and Charlie make out.
