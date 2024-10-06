Here’s Every Single Song You Hear in ‘Heartstopper’ Season 3

*Major spoilers for season 3 of Heartstopper below!*



Just like the iconic leaves falling in specific scenes to the tender moments between Nick and Charlie, Heartstopper's soundtrack is incredible unique to the show and something that you don't want to miss. And with all the party scenes this season, there are plenty of songs that will definitely get stuck in your head as you watch. From Olivia Rodrigo's "good 4 u" to "I’m Not Perfect (But I’m Trying)" by Rachel Chinouriri and even Troye Sivan's "Rush," your playlist will thank you when you add these tracks to them.

Here are all the songs that appear in season 3 of Heartstopper and its soundtrack.

Episode 1: “Love”

"The Way Things Go," by Beabadoobee

Playing as the episode starts.

"It’s Euphoric," by Georgia

Playing as everyone runs to the beach.

"Paradise Calling," by Birdy

Playing as Tao and Elle go on their date together.



"Happy, Healthy, Well-Adjusted," by Max Bennett Kelly

Playing as they are building sandcastles.

"A Letter to Myself at 17," by Baby Queen

Playing when Nick and Charlie jump in the water together.

"Superinlove (Roll Credits)," by Max Bennett Kelly

Playing in the background as Tao is cooking for Elle.

"Duet," by Frankie Cosmos

Playing as Charlie is sitting in Nick's room.

"Best Day of My Life," by Tom Odell

Playing as Nick and Charlie kiss outside.

Episode 2: “Home”

"**it gets better [Live at Middle Farm]," by Martin Luke Brown

Playing as the episode starts.

"I’m Not Perfect (But I’m Trying)," by Rachel Chinouriri

Playing as everyone gets their test results.

"Shell," by Ethan Tasch

Playing in Charlie's room as he's scrolling through Instagram.

"Abigail," by Frankie Cosmos

Playing as Nick is sitting by the pool at night.

"Vertigo," by Griff

Playing in Darcy's room as they hang out with Elle and Tara.

"My Vine," by Wasia Project

Playing as Nick admits to his Aunt Diane what is going on with Charlie.

Episode 3: “Talk”

"Car Park," by Nieve Ella

Playing as everyone heads back to school.

"Pretty Boy," by LÉON

Playing as Nick and Charlie meet up again at school.

"Genesis," by Grimes

Playing as Tao and Elle message each other.

"One That Got Away," by MUNA

Playing when Nick gets his birthday surprise.

"complex (demo)," by Katie Gregson-MacLeod

Playing as Nick and Charlie head back to Charlie's house.

Episode 4: “Journey”

"I Spend Too Much Time in My Room," by The Band CAMINO

Playing as the episode starts.

"Black Friday," by Tom Odell

Playing as Nick journals for the first time.

"Blue," by Billie Eilish

Playing as Nick shows up at the party.

"I Wanna Know," by The Hunna

Playing as Nick starts drinking at the party.

"Wide Eye and Halos," by The Reytons

Playing as Charlie spots Imogen and Sahar making out.

"Liquor & Cigarettes (Feat. ArrDee)," by Chase & Status and Hedex

Playing when Imogen is throwing up.

"darkwave sabbat," by siouxxie

Playing during the party sequence.

"leavemealone (Nia Archives Remix)," by Fred again... & Baby Keem

Playing during the party sequence.



"Witchcraft," by Pendulum

Playing during the party sequence.

"Wish on an Eyelash," by Mallrat



Playing when Nick visits Charlie.

"Serotonin," by Angie McMahon

Playing when Charlie is being driven to the facility.

Episode 5: “Winter”

"That Was the Worst Christmas Ever!," by Sufjan Stevens

Playing as the episode starts.

"Are You OK?," by Wasuremono

Playing when the group chat starts up during the holiday.

"Bruises Off the Peach," by Ryan Beatty

Playing as Charlie leaves to go to Nick's.

"So Clear," by Miya Folick

Playing when Nick and Charlie join the party.

"Too Much Time Together," by San Cisco

Playing as Nick gets ready for the New Year's party.

"Enjoy Your Life," by Romy

Playing as Nick and Charlie walk into the party.

"Rush," by Troye Sivan

Playing at the party.

"Devotion," by Arlo Parks

Playing as Tao and Elle dance.

"Loveher," by Romy

Playing as Nick and Charlie sit outside by the fire.

"In My Head," by Nell Mescal

Playing as the fireworks are being set off.

Episode 6: “Body”

"I Used to Be Fun," by Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

Playing as Charlie's party gets started.

"A Young Understanding," by Sundara Karma

Playing as the party heads outside.

"Just Stay for Once," by Imani Graham

Playing during the party montage.

"good 4 u," by Olivia Rodrigo

Playing during the party montage.

"sad disco," by mxmtoon

Playing as the older friends start talking about their university plans.

"A Running Start," by Sufjan Stevens

Playing when Charlie is in therapy.

Episode 7: “Together”

"Dive," by Olivia Dean

Playing as the episode starts.

"Pegasus," by Arlo Parks ft. Phoebe Bridgers

Playing as Tara and Darcy make out in Darcy's room.

"Heartbreaker," by Birdy



Playing when Nick and Charlie are in the changing room before the rugby game.

"The Most Beautiful Thing," by Thomas Headon

Playing when Tao shows Elle the video he made for her.

"Ode to a Conversation Stuck in Your Throat," by Del Water Gap

Playing when Nick and Charlie start making out.

Episode 8: “Apart”

"Love You," by flowerovlove

Playing when Charlie starts walking down the hallway at school.

"Right Here, for Now," by Bakar

Playing as Nick, Tara, and Imogen head off on their road trip.

"Close One," by FIZZ

Playing as the touring group is in Oxford.

"Joe," by Josef

Playing as the touring group is in Leeds.

"A Good Thing," by Claud

Playing as Charlie fills out the Head Boy application.

"The Outsiders," by Max Bennett Kelly

Playing as everyone has fun at the festival.

"million little reasons," by Oscar Lang

Playing as Nick and Charlie make out.

