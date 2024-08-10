Every Single Song You Hear in ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4 is a Must-Listen

*Major spoilers for season 4 of The Umbrella Academy below!*



None of us will ever forget the iconic "I Think We're Alone Now" moment when we first saw The Umbrella Academy and even though the show is now coming to an end, that doesn't mean there isn't a moment for one last jam. The series might be saying goodbye for good, but there's still plenty of iconic needle drop moments that we have to look forward to. Ready to find out which jams made it to the final season?

Here are all the songs covered in season 4 of The Umbrella Academy on its soundtrack.



Episode 1

"Santa Baby," by Eartha Kitt

Playing as we see Jean and Gene at the Euchre tournament.

"Facing You," by Ernie Rowell

Playing when we see Viktor's bar for the first time.

"The Bad Touch," by Bloodhound Gang

Playing when Luther is stripping at the club.

"Favourite Song (a 60)," by Anthony Robert Barro & Colleen Marie D'Agostino Moreaux

Playing at the birthday party when Ben and Luther first arrive.

"Shining So Bright," by Joseph Powell, Jerome Spence, Anthony Ladao

Playing when Diego talks with Five at the party.

"B B My Baby," by Mike Shepstone

Playing when Allison enters the party.

"Boom Swagger Boom" by The Murder City Devils

Playing when Luther starts to attack the piñata.

"The Bad Touch," by Bloodhound Gang

Playing again as the episode ends.

Episode 2

"Powered Up," by Cobra Man

Playing when Luther is stripping at the club again.

"Baby Shark," by Pinkfong

Playing when Diego and the team are in the van.

"The First Noel"

Sung by the carolers as they pull up to town.

"Jingle Bell Rock," by Bobby Helms

Playing when Ben walks into the diner.

"Deck the Halls"

Sung by the carolers as The Umbrella Academy explore the town.

"Winter Wonderland," Performed by Lost Cat

Playing on the radio as Ben re-enters the diner.

"Baby Shark," by Pinkfong

Playing when Diego and the team are in the van again.

"Shchedryk (Carol of the Bells)," Performed by the Bel Canto Choir

Playing when the van crashes.

Episode 3

"Baby Shark," by Pinkfong

Playing when Diego is driving the van.

"Money (That's What I Want)," by Barrett Strong

Playing when Klaus returns to the house.

"Jump Into the Fire," by Harry Nilsson

Playing when we see Klaus floating in the alley.

"Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves," by Cher

Playing when Jean and Gene start dancing.

Episode 4

No songs were played.

Episode 5

"Ahead By a Century" by The Tragically Hip

Playing when the episode starts as Lyla and Five travel through the subway system.

"Witch Stomp," by Guantanamo Baywatch

Playing when Klaus is in the casket.

"My Heart Cries Out," by Jerry Naill

Playing when Viktor and Reginald are in the car.

"Tu Mi Dia," by Ian Livingstone

Playing when Reginald changes the station in the car.

"Jingle Bells"

Playing on the radio when Reginald and Viktor enter the hotel.

"Secret Agent Man," by Johnny Rivers

Playing when Diego and Luther battle the FBI agents.

"Mon Paradis," by Julien Vega

Playing when Lila fixes the gramophone.

Episode 6

"Map of the Problematique," by Muse

Playing over the radio to alert the rest of The Keepers that time to come together.

"Baby Shark," by Pinkfong

Playing in the van as they try to go get Ben.

"Dead To The World," by Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

Playing when Five is riding the subway alone and thinks about Lila.

"Ain't That A Shame?," by Fats Domino

Playing when Five enters the diner.

"I Think We're Alone Now," by Tommy James & The Shondells

Playing when we see the ideal timeline.

"This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)," by Talking Heads

Playing during the end credits.

