Every Sports Family Needs This 9-Person Folding Bench Come Game Day

Any parent that has ever watched their child's soccer practice, field hockey tournament, or football game from the sidelines knows the importance of a good seat. Blankets just don't cut it - even if that is your only option after sacrificing your fold-up seat to a tired sibling. Cramming onto metal bleachers with no back-support isn't exactly comfortable during a five-game-long tournament, either. That's why we were so excited to find out about the QuickPlay PRO Folding Bench.



The extra durable bench offers comfortable seating for the whole family without being any more difficult to carry than your typical fold-up chair. It comes with four, six, or nine seats so you have options depending on how many dedicated fans your kids have. (Looking at you, Grandma and Grandpa). It's not just great for sporting events, either: You could use it for extra seating during a party or around the fire pit on chilly September nights.

And based on some pretty promising Amazon reviews, it's a smart buy.

One reviewer explained that they could use the folding bench right out of the box.

"Bought this for my son’s soccer team, but can be used for fishing or other purposes. Very sturdy and no assembly required. All you need to do is take it out of the bag and open it like an accordion. Folding [it back up] is just as easy."

Another is a coach that says it's her go-to seating for the entire team to use.

"Extremely happy with quality and construction. Holds our group of U8 players & coaches easily ... Folds and transports easily & I love the back pack straps on carry bag. Read many reviews before purchasing & could not be happier. There are less expensive benches out there but doing my homework/review reading clearly paid off. This bench is built to last!"

Glowing reviews aside, we know that $80 is pretty steep to shell out for comfortable turf seating, so we did some digging to find a few cheaper alternatives. These options don't have all the bells and whistles of the QuickPlay Pro or the reviewer backing, but some are nearly half the cost.

No matter what bench you decide on, we can pretty much promise one thing: Having one will make those double headers feel a little less endless.

