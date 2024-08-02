Every Team GB medal so far at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Great Britain have got off to an impressive start the Paris 2024 Olympics with 24 medals so far.

Emily Craig and Imogen Grant shook off their disappointment of Toyko to win gold in the women’s lightweight double sculls as Team GB added a silver from the rowing men’s pair and a diving bronze, won by Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding in the 3m synchro, on Friday morning.

Rower Helen Glover was denied a historic third gold medal and had to settle for silver in the women’s four on Thurday morning but it was one of three rowing medals for Team GB as Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne and Rebecca Wilde claimed bronze in the women’s double sculls and the men’s four finished third in their final.

Those medals follow gold medal successes for Alex Yee in the men’s triathlon and Lauren Henry, Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson and Georgie Brayshaw in the women’s quad sculls on Wednesday.

Britain have also won golds in team eventing, the men’s 4x200m swimming relay, the men’s cross country mountain bike race (Tom Pidcock) and the men’s trap shooting final (Nathan Hales).

Here are all Team GB’s medals so far in Paris, and click here for the full medal table.

Saturday 27 July

Anna Henderson (cycling, women’s road time trial) 🥈

Yasmin Harper, Scarlett Mew Jensen (diving, women’s 3m synchronized springboard) 🥉

Sunday 28 July

Adam Peaty (swimming, men’s 100 metre breaststroke) 🥈

Kimberley Woods (canoeing, women’s slalom K-1) 🥉

Monday 29 July

Ros Canter, Laura Collett, Tom McEwen (equestrian, team eventing) 🥇

Tom Pidcock (cycling, men’s cross-country) 🥇

Tom Daley, Noah Williams (diving, men’s synchronized 10m platform) 🥈

Adam Burgess (canoeing, men’s slalom C-1)🥈

Matt Richards (swimming, men’s 200m freestyle) 🥈

Laura Collett (equestrian, individual eventing) 🥉

Tuesday 30 July

Nathan Hales (shooting, men’s trap) 🥇

Matt Richards, Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, James Guy, Kieran Bird, Jack McMillan (swimming, men’s 4x200m freestyle relay) 🥇

Wednesday 31 July

Alex Yee (triathlon, men’s race) 🥇

Lauren Henry, Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson, Georgie Brayshaw (rowing, women’s quadruple sculls) 🥇

Kieran Reilly (freestyle BMX, men’s park final) 🥈

Beth Potter (triathlon, women’s race)🥉

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, Lois Toulson (diving, women’s 10m synchronized platform) 🥉

Thursday 1 August

Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne, Rebecca Wilde (rowing, women’s double sculls)🥉

Helen Glover, Esme Booth, Sam Redgrave, Rebecca Shorten (rowing, women’s four)🥈

Oliver Wilkes, David Ambler, Matt Aldridge, Freddie Davidson(rowing, men’s four)🥉

Friday 2 August

Oliver Wynne-Griffith, Tom George (rowing, men’s pair)🥈

Jack Laugher, Anthony Harding (diving, men’s 3m synchronized springboard)🥉

Emily Craig, Imogen Grant (rowing, women’s lightweight double sculls)🥇

Bryony Page (gymnastics, women’s trampoline)🥇