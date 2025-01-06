Every Winner From The 2025 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes are here to start awards season with a bang.

Known for being one of the premiere social events in the months leading up to the Oscars, the Globes hosted the best of Hollywood Sunday night at the historic Beverly Hilton Hotel.

With musicals, dramas and comedies in the mix, this year’s slate nominees reflect artistic triumphs across film genres.

The Spanish-language musical “Emilia Pérez” is the top contender with 10 nods. Post-World War II drama “The Brutalist” and Vatican thriller “Conclave” are right behind with seven and six nominations apiece.

On the small screen, favorites like “The Bear,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Shōgun” are all front-runners in the television categories.

Prior to Sunday’s ceremony, two acting icons received special lifetime achievement awards during the private Golden Gala dinner on Friday evening.

Seasoned TV talent Ted Danson was honored with the Carol Burnett Award while Viola Davis was bestowed with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for achievement in film.

Hosted by stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser, this year’s Golden Globes can be watched live on CBS and are available to stream on Paramount+.

Check out all the nominees and winners below:

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent” (Apple TV+)

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun” (FX)

Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman” (Paramount+)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

“Conclave” (Focus Features)

“The Brutalist” (A24)

The Wild Robot

“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

“Challengers”

“Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros.)

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

“Disclaimer” (Apple TV+)

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” (Netflix)

“The Penguin” (HBO/Max)

“Ripley”

“True Detective: Night Country” (HBO/Max)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain” (Searchlight Pictures)

Hugh Grant, “Heretic”

Gabriel LaBelle, “Saturday Night” (Sony Pictures)

Jesse Plemons, “Kinds of Kindness” (Searchlight Pictures)

Glen Powell, “Hit Man” (Netflix)

Sebastian Stan, “A Different Man” (A24)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear” (FX)

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” (HBO | Max)

Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country” (HBO | Max)

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

“All We Imagine as Light”

“Emilia Pérez”

“The Girl With the Needle”

“I’m Still Here”

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

“Vermiglio”

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun“

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” (Netflix)

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

Diego Luna, “La Maquina”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear” (FX)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“The Last Showgirl” (Roadside Attractions), “Beautiful That Way” by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, and Andrew Wyatt

“Compress/Regress” from “Challengers”

“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix), “El Mal” by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

“Better Man” (Paramount Pictures) — “Forbidden Road” by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek

“Kiss the Sky” from “The Wild Robot”

“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix), “Mi Camino” by Clément Ducol and Camille

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” ’(FX)

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along” (Disney+)

Jean Smart, “Hacks” (HBO/Max)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer” (Apple TV+)

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country” (HBO | Max)

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin” (HBO/Max)

Sofía Vergara, “Griselda” (Netflix)

Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Kate Winslet, “The Regime” (HBO/Max)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

“Flow” (Janus Films/Sideshow)

“Inside Out 2”

“Memoir of a Snail” (IFC Films)

“Moana 2”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” (Netflix)

“The Wild Robot”

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Selena Gomez, “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

Ariana Grande, “Wicked” (Universal Pictures)

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Margaret Qualley, “The Substance”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix), Jacques Audiard

“Anora” (Neon), Sean Baker

“The Brutalist” (A24), Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold

“A Real Pain” (Searchlight Pictures), Jesse Eisenberg

“The Substance” (Mubi), Coralie Fargeat

“Conclave” (Focus Features), Peter Straughan

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” (FX)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin” (HBO | Max)

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer” (Apple TV+)

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Ewan McGregor, “A Gentleman in Moscow”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley” (Netflix)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates, “Matlock” (CBS)

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Keira Knightley, “Black Doves” (Netflix)

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun” (FX)

Best Director – Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

Sean Baker, “Anora” (Neon)

Edward Berger, “Conclave” (Focus Features)

Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist” (A24)

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Payal Kapadia, “All We Imagine as Light”

Best Television Series – Drama

“The Day of the Jackal”

“The Diplomat” (Netflix)

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

“Shōgun” (FX)

“Slow Horses”

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain” (Searchlight Pictures)

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist” (A24)

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice” (Briarcliff Entertainment)

Denzel Washington, “Gladiator II” (Paramount Pictures)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Amy Adams, “Nightbitch”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked” (Universal Pictures)

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

Mikey Madison, “Anora” (Neon)

Demi Moore, “The Substance” (Mubi)

Zendaya, “Challengers” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“The Bear” ’(FX)

“The Gentlemen”

“Hacks” (HBO/Max)

“Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Alien: Romulus

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Gladiator 2”

“Inside Out 2”

“Twisters”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Jamie Foxx, “What Had Happened Was”

Nikki Glaser, “Someday You’ll Die”

Seth Meyers, “Dad Man Walking”

Adam Sandler, “Love You”

Ali Wong, Single Lady”

Ramy Youssef, “More Feelings”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist” (A24)

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown” (Searchlight Pictures)

Daniel Craig, “Queer” (A24)

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing” (A24)

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave” (Focus Features)

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”

Angelina Jolie, “Maria” (Netflix)

Nicole Kidman, “Babygirl” (A24)

Tilda Swinton, “The Room Next Door” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Kate Winslet, “Lee”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Anora” (Neon)

“Challengers” (Amazon MGM)

“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

“A Real Pain” (Searchlight Pictures)

“The Substance”

“Wicked” (Universal Pictures)

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“The Brutalist” (A24)

“A Complete Unknown” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Conclave” (Focus Features)

“Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros.)

“Nickel Boys”

“September 5”

