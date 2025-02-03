Every Winner From The 2025 Grammys: The Complete List

The music world is rallying together at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Taking place at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, the excitement around the 2025 Grammys has been tempered by the fallout from wildfires which swept through Southern California last month.

While it was initially unclear if music’s biggest night would take place in Los Angeles as planned, the event’s organizer, the Recording Academy, decided to stick to the schedule and channel its energy into relief efforts for the city.

In light of the disasters, this year’s Grammys are featuring tributes to firefighters and other emergency responders while also directing music fans to ways they can support Angelenos impacted by the blazes.

Despite the somber backdrop to the awards, there is still plenty to celebrate.

Coming into the show with the most nominations is Beyoncé and her western-infused tribute to the music of the American South, “Cowboy Carter.” Recordings from the genre-defying album will compete for 11 awards after earning nominations across the pop, rap, Americana and country categories.

Though Beyoncé has held the record for being the most Grammy-decorated artist in Recording Academy history for several years, on Sunday night she’ll see if she secures an honor that has long eluded her — Album of the Year.

The evening’s other strongest contenders include Charli XCX, Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Taylor Swift.

With 94 categories to cover, a majority of the winners were announced before the main event, which is being hosted by Trevor Noah for the fifth year in a row.

In addition to performances from many of the event’s most nominated artists, the ceremony will also feature live music from Brad Paisley, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Doechii, Herbie Hancock, Janelle Monae, John Legend, Shakira, Sheryl Crow, Stevie Wonder and more.

Music fans can watch the 2025 Grammys live on CBS and streaming through Paramount+, starting at 8 p.m. Eastern.

You can see a complete list of tonight’s winners below:

Record of the Year

“Now and Then,” The Beatles

“Texas Hold ’Em,” Beyoncé

“Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter

“360,” Charli XCX

“Birds of a Feather,” Billie Eilish

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

“Good Luck, Babe!,” Chappell Roan

“Fortnight,” Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

Album of the Year

“New Blue Sun,” André 3000

“Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé

“Short n’ Sweet,” Sabrina Carpenter

“Brat,” Charli XCX

“Djesse Vol. 4,” Jacob Collier

“Hit Me Hard and Soft,” Billie Eilish

“The Rise And Fall of a Midwest Princess,” Chappell Roan

“The Tortured Poets Department,” Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Sean Cook, Collins Obinna Chibueze and Nevin Sastry, songwriters (Shaboozey)

“Birds of a Feather,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Die With a Smile,” Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars)

“Fortnight,” Jack Antonoff, Austin Post and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone)

“Good Luck, Babe!,” Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro and Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

“Please Please Please,” Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff and Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

“Texas Hold ’Em,” Atia Boggs, Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro and Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Alissia

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

WINNER — Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Jessi Alexander

WINNER — Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Bodyguard,” Beyoncé

WINNER — “Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter

“Apple,” Charli XCX

“Birds of a Feather,” Billie Eilish

“Good Luck, Babe!,” Chappell Roan



Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Us.,” Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift

“Levii’s Jeans,” Beyoncé featuring Post Malone

“Guess,” Charli XCX and Billie Eilish

“The Boy Is Mine,” Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica

“Die With a Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Best Pop Vocal Album

WINNER — “Short n’ Sweet,” Sabrina Carpenter

“Hit Me Hard and Soft,” Billie Eilish

“Eternal Sunshine,” Ariana Grande

“The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” Chappell Roan

“The Tortured Poets Department,” Taylor Swift

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“She’s Gone, Dance On,” Disclosure

“Loved,” Four Tet

“Leavemealone,” Fred Again.. and Baby Keem

WINNER — “Neverender,” Justice and Tame Impala

“Witchy,” Kaytranada

Best Dance Pop Recording

“Make You Mine,” Madison Beer

WINNER — “Von Dutch,” Charli XCX

“L’Amour de Ma Vie (Over Now Extended Edit),” Billie Eilish

“Yes, And?,” Ariana Grande

“Got Me Started,” Troye Sivan

Best Dance/Electronic Album

WINNER — “Brat,” Charli XCX

“Three,” Four Tet

“Hyperdrama,” Justice

“Timeless,” Kaytranada

“Telos,” Zedd

Best Remixed Recording

“Alter Ego — Kaytranada Remix,” Kaytranada, remixer (Doechii featuring JT)

“A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix],” David Guetta, remixer (Shaboozey and David Guetta)

“Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix),” FNZ and Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)

“Jah Sees Them — Amapiano Remix,” Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps and MrMyish, remixers (Julian Marley and Antaeus)

“Von Dutch,” A.G. Cook, remixer (Charli XCX and A.G. Cook featuring Addison Rae)

Best Rock Performance

WINNER — “Now and Then,” The Beatles

“Beautiful People (Stay High),” The Black Keys

“The American Dream Is Killing Me,” Green Day

“Gift Horse,” Idles

“Dark Matter,” Pearl Jam

“Broken Man,” St. Vincent

Best Metal Performance

WINNER — “Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!),” Gojira, Marina Viotti and Victor Le Masne

“Crown of Horns,” Judas Priest

“Suffocate,” Knocked Loose featuring Poppy

“Screaming Suicide,” Metallica

“Cellar Door,” Spiritbox

Best Rock Song

“Beautiful People (Stay High),” Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen and Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys)

WINNER — “Broken Man,” Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent)

“Dark Matter,” Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder and Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam)

“Dilemma,” Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool, songwriters (Green Day)

“Gift Horse,” Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan and Joe Talbot, songwriters (Idles)

Best Rock Album

“Happiness Bastards,” The Black Crowes

“Romance,” Fontaines D.C.

“Saviors,” Green Day

“Tangk,” Idles

“Dark Matter,” Pearl Jam

WINNER — “Hackney Diamonds,” The Rolling Stones

“No Name,” Jack White

Best Alternative Music Performance

“Neon Pill,” Cage the Elephant

“Song of the Lake,” Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

“Starburster,” Fontaines D.C.

“Bye Bye,” Kim Gordon

WINNER — “Flea,” St. Vincent

Best Alternative Music Album

“Wild God,” Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

“Charm,” Clairo

“The Collective,” Kim Gordon

“What Now,” Brittany Howard

WINNER — “All Born Screaming,” St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance

“Guidance,” Jhené Aiko

“Residuals,” Chris Brown

“Here We Go (Uh Oh),” Coco Jones

WINNER — “Made for Me (Live on BET),” Muni Long

“Saturn,” SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Wet,” Marsha Ambrosius

“Can I Have This Groove,” Kenyon Dixon

“No Lie,” Lalah Hathaway featuring Michael McDonald

“Make Me Forget,” Muni Long

WINNER — “That’s You,” Lucky Daye

Best R&B Song

“After Hours,” Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes and Daniel Upchurch, songwriters (Kehlani)

“Burning,” Ronald Banful and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)

“Here We Go (Uh Oh),” Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick and Kelvin Wooten, songwriters (Coco Jones)

“Ruined Me,” Jeff Gitelman, Kareen Lomax, Priscilla Renea and Kevin Theodore, songwriters (Muni Long)

WINNER — “Saturn,” Rob Bisel, Cian Ducrot, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon and Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA)

Best Progressive R&B Album

WINNER (TIE) — “So Glad to Know You,” Avery*Sunshine

“En Route,” Durand Bernarr

“Bando Stone and the New World,” Childish Gambino

“Crash,” Kehlani

WINNER (TIE) — “Why Lawd?” NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge)

Best R&B Album

WINNER — “11:11 (Deluxe),” Chris Brown

“Vantablack,” Lalah Hathaway

“Revenge,” Muni Long

“Algorithm,” Lucky Daye

“Coming Home,” Usher

Best Rap Performance

“Enough (Miami),” Cardi B

“When the Sun Shines Again,” Common and Pete Rock featuring Posdnuos

“Nissan Altima,” Doechii

“Houdini,” Eminem

“Like That,” Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla

WINNER — “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Kehlani,” Jordan Adetunji featuring Kehlani

“Spaghettii,” Beyoncé featuring Linda Martell and Shaboozey

“We Still Don’t Trust You,” Future and Metro Boomin featuring the Weeknd

“Big Mama,” Latto

WINNER — “3:AM,” Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu

Best Rap Song

“Asteroids,” Marlanna Evans, songwriter (Rapsody featuring Hit-Boy)

“Carnival,” Jordan Carter, Raul Cubina, Grant Dickinson, Samuel Lindley, Nasir Pemberton, Dimitri Roger, Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West and Mark Carl Stolinski Williams, songwriters (¥$ [Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign] featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti)

“Like That,” Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Kobe “BbyKobe” Hood, Leland Wayne and Nayvadius Wilburn, songwriters (Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar)

WINNER — “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

“Yeah Glo!,” Ronnie Jackson, Jaucquez Lowe, Timothy McKibbins, Kevin Andre Price, Julius Rivera III and Gloria Woods, songwriters (GloRilla)

Best Rap Album

“Might Delete Later,” J. Cole

“The Auditorium, Vol. 1,” Common and Pete Rock

WINNER — “Alligator Bites Never Heal,” Doechii

“The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce),” Eminem

“We Don’t Trust You,” Future and Metro Boomin

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

“Civil Writes: The South Got Something to Say,” Queen Sheba

“Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series,” Omari Hardwick

“Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema: Episode 1 in the Beginning Was the Word,” Malik Yusef

“The Heart, the Mind, the Soul,” Tank and the Bangas

“The Seven Number Ones,” Mad Skillz

Best Jazz Performance

“Walk With Me, Lord (Sound | Spirit),” The Baylor Project

“Phoenix Reimagined (Live),” Lakecia Benjamin featuring Randy Brecker, Jeff “Tain” Watts and John Scofield

“Juno,” Chick Corea and Béla Fleck

“Twinkle Twinkle Little Me,” Samara Joy featuring Sullivan Fortner

“Little Fears,” Dan Pugach Big Band Featuring Nicole Zuraitis and Troy Roberts

Best Jazz Vocal Album

“Journey In Black,” Christie Dashiell

“Wildflowers Vol. 1,” Kurt Elling and Sullivan Fortner

“A Joyful Holiday,” Samara Joy

“Milton + Esperanza,” Milton Nascimento and Esperanza Spalding

“My Ideal,” Catherine Russell and Sean Mason

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

“Owl Song,” Ambrose Akinmusire Featuring Bill Frisell and Herlin Riley

“Beyond This Place,” Kenny Barron Featuring Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins and Steve Nelson

“Phoenix Reimagined (Live),” Lakecia Benjamin

“Remembrance,” Chick Corea and Béla Fleck

“Solo Game,” Sullivan Fortner

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

“Returning to Forever,” John Beasley and Frankfurt Radio Big Band

“And So It Goes,” The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra

“Walk a Mile in My Shoe,” Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band

“Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence,” Dan Pugach Big Band

“Golden City,” Miguel Zenón

Best Latin Jazz Album

“Spain Forever Again,” Michel Camilo and Tomatito

“Cubop Lives!,” Luques Curtis, Zaccai Curtis, Willie Martinez, Camilo Molina and Reinaldo de Jesus

“Collab,” Hamilton de Holanda and Gonzalo Rubalcaba

“Time and Again,” Eliane Elias

“El Trio: Live in Italy,” Horacio ‘El Negro’ Hernández, John Beasley and José Gola

“Cuba and Beyond,” Chucho Valdés and Royal Quartet

“As I Travel,” Donald Vega featuring Lewis Nash, John Patitucci and Luisito Quintero

Best Alternative Jazz Album

“Night Reign,” Arooj Aftab

“New Blue Sun,” André 3000

“Code Derivation,” Robert Glasper

“Foreverland,” Keyon Harrold

“No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin,” Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“À̀ Fleur De Peau,” Cyrille Aimée

WINNER — “Visions,” Norah Jones

“Good Together,” Lake Street Dive

“Impossible Dream,” Aaron Lazar

“Christmas Wish,” Gregory Porter

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

“Plot Armor,” Taylor Eigsti

“Rhapsody In Blue,” Béla Fleck

“Orchestras (Live),” Bill Frisell featuring Alexander Hanson, Brussels Philharmonic, Rudy Royston and Thomas Morgan

“Mark,” Mark Guiliana

“Speak to Me,” Julian Lage

Best Musical Theater Album

“Hell’s Kitchen,” Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis and Maleahd Joi Moon, principal vocalists; Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys and Tom Kitt, producers (Alicia Keys, composer and lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

“Merrily We Roll Along,” Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez and Daniel Radcliffe, principal vocalists; David Caddick, Joel Fram, Maria Friedman and David Lai, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer and lyricist) (New Broadway Cast)

“The Notebook,” John Clancy, Carmel Dean, Kurt Deutsch, Derik Lee, Kevin McCollum and Ingrid Michaelson, producers; Ingrid Michaelson, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

“The Outsiders,” Joshua Boone, Brent Comer, Brody Grant and Sky Lakota-Lynch, principal vocalists; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay, Matt Hinkley, Justin Levine and Lawrence Manchester, producers; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay and Justin Levine, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

“Suffs,” Andrea Grody, Dean Sharenow and Shaina Taub, producers; Shaina Taub, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

“The Wiz,” Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox, Nichelle Lewis and Avery Wilson, principal vocalists; Joseph Joubert, Allen René Louis and Lawrence Manchester, producers (Charlie Smalls, composer and lyricist) (2024 Broadway Cast Recording)

Best Country Solo Performance

“16 Carriages,” Beyoncé

“I Am Not Okay,” Jelly Roll

“The Architect,” Kacey Musgraves

“A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey

WINNER — “It Takes a Woman,” Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Pop Performance

“Cowboys Cry Too,” Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan

WINNER — “II Most Wanted,” Beyoncé featuring Miley Cyrus

“Break Mine,” Brothers Osborne

“Bigger Houses,” Dan + Shay

“I Had Some Help,” Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

Best Country Song

WINNER — “The Architect,” Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves and Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Sean Cook, Collins Obinna Chibueze and Nevin Sastry, songwriters (Shaboozey)

“I Am Not Okay,” Casey Brown, Jason DeFord, Ashley Gorley and Taylor Phillips, songwriters (Jelly Roll)

“I Had Some Help,” Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Morgan Wallen and Chandler Paul Walters, songwriters (Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen)

“Texas Hold ’Em,” Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Atia Boggs, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Best Country Album

WINNER — “Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé

“F-1 Trillion,” Post Malone

“Deeper Well,” Kacey Musgraves

“Higher,” Chris Stapleton

“Whirlwind,” Lainey Wilson

Best American Roots Performance

“Blame It on Eve,” Shemekia Copeland

“Nothing in Rambling,” The Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal and Mick Fleetwood

WINNER — “Lighthouse,” Sierra Ferrell

“The Ballad of Sally Anne,” Rhiannon Giddens

Best Americana Performance

“Yaya,” Beyoncé

“Subtitles,” Madison Cunningham

“Don’t Do Me Good,” Madi Diaz featuring Kacey Musgraves

WINNER — “American Dreaming,” Sierra Ferrell

“Runaway Train,” Sarah Jarosz

“Empty Trainload of Sky,” Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

Best American Roots Song

“Ahead of the Game,” Mark Knopfler, songwriter (Mark Knopfler)

“All in Good Time,” Sam Beam, songwriter (Iron & Wine featuring Fiona Apple)

“All My Friends,” Aoife O’Donovan, songwriter (Aoife O’Donovan)

“American Dreaming,” Sierra Ferrell and Melody Walker, songwriters (Sierra Ferrell)

“Blame It on Eve,” John Hahn and Will Kimbrough, songwriters (Shemekia Copeland)

Best Americana Album

“The Other Side,” T Bone Burnett

“$10 Cowboy,” Charley Crockett

“Trail of Flowers,” Sierra Ferrell

“Polaroid Lovers,” Sarah Jarosz

“No One Gets Out Alive,” Maggie Rose

“Tigers Blood,” Waxahatchee

Best Bluegrass Album

“I Built a World,” Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

“Songs of Love and Life,” The Del McCoury Band

“No Fear,” Sister Sadie

“Live Vol. 1,” Billy Strings

“Earl Jam,” Tony Trischka

“Dan Tyminski: Live From the Ryman,” Dan Tyminski

Best Traditional Blues Album

“Hill Country Love,” Cedric Burnside

“Struck Down,” The Fabulous Thunderbirds

“One Guitar Woman,” Sue Foley

“Sam’s Place,” Little Feat

“Swingin’ Live at the Church in Tulsa,” The Taj Mahal Sextet

Best Contemporary Blues Album

“Blues Deluxe Vol. 2,” Joe Bonamassa

“Blame It on Eve,” Shemekia Copeland

“Friendlytown,” Steve Cropper and the Midnight Hour

“Mileage,” Ruthie Foster

“The Fury,” Antonio Vergara

Best Folk Album

“American Patchwork Quartet,” American Patchwork Quartet

“Weird Faith,” Madi Diaz

“Bright Future,” Adrianne Lenker

“All My Friends,” Aoife O’Donovan

“Woodland,” Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

Best Regional Roots Music Album

“25 Back to My Roots,” Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul

“Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival,” Big Chief Monk Boudreaux and the Golden Eagles featuring J’Wan Boudreaux

“Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival,” New Breed Brass Band featuring Trombone Shorty

“Kuini,” Kalani Pe’a

“Stories From the Battlefield,” The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Church Doors,” Yolanda Adams; Donald Lawrence and Sir William James Baptist, songwriter

“Yesterday,” Melvin Crispell III

“Hold On (Live),” Ricky Dillard

“Holy Hands,“ Doe; Jesse Paul Barrera, Jeffrey Castro Bernat, Dominique Jones, Timothy Ferguson, Kelby Shavon Johnson, Jr., Jonathan McReynolds, Rickey Slikk Muzik Offord and Juan Winans, songwriters

“One Hallelujah,” Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell and Israel Houghton featuring Jonathan McReynolds and Jekalyn Carr; G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Naomi Raine, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“Holy Forever (Live),” Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson featuring CeCe Winans

“Praise,” Elevation Worship featuring Brandon Lake, Chris Brown and Chandler Moore; Pat Barrett, Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake and Chandler Moore, songwriters

“Firm Foundation (He Won’t),” Honor & Glory Featuring Disciple

“In the Name of Jesus,” JWLKRS Worship and Maverick City Music featuring Chandler Moore; Austin Armstrong, Ran Jackson, Chandler Moore, Sajan Nauriyal, Ella Schnacky, Noah Schnacky and Ilya Toshinskiy, songwriters

“In the Room,” Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard; G. Morris Coleman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Naomi Raine, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

“Covered Vol. 1,” Melvin Crispell III

“Choirmaster II (Live),” Ricky Dillard

“Father’s Day,” Kirk Franklin

“Still Karen,” Karen Clark Sheard

“More Than This,” CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

“Heart of a Human,” Doe

“When Wind Meets Fire,” Elevation Worship

“Child of God,” Forrest Frank

“Coat of Many Colors,” Brandon Lake

“The Maverick Way Complete,” Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore

Best Roots Gospel Album

“The Gospel Sessions, Vol 2,” Authentic Unlimited

“The Gospel According to Mark,” Mark D. Conklin

“Rhapsody,” The Harlem Gospel Travelers

“Church,” Cory Henry

“Loving You,” The Nelons

Best Latin Pop Album

“Funk Generation,” Anitta

“El Viaje,” Luis Fonsi

“García,” Kany García

“Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” Shakira

“Orquídeas,” Kali Uchis

Best Música Urbana Album

“Nadie Sabe lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana,” Bad Bunny

“Rayo,” J Balvin

“Ferxxocalipsis,” Feid

WINNER — “Las Letras Ya No Importan,” Residente

“Att.,” Young Miko

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

“Compita del Destino,” El David Aguilar

“Pa’ Tu Cuerpa,” Cimafunk

“Autopoiética,” Mon Laferte

“Grasa,” Nathy Peluso

“¿Quién Trae las Cornetas?,” Rawayana

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

“Diamantes,” Chiquis

“Boca Chueca, Vol. 1,” Carín León

“Éxodo,” Peso Pluma

“De Lejitos,” Jessi Uribe

Best Tropical Latin Album

“Muevense,” Marc Anthony

“Bailar,” Sheila E.

“Radio Güira,” Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

WINNER — “Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional),” Tony Succar, Mimy Succar

“Vacilón Santiaguero,” Kiki Valera

Best Global Music Performance

“Raat Ki Rani,” Arooj Aftab

“A Rock Somewhere,” Jacob Collier featuring Anoushka Shankar and Varijashree Venugopal

“Rise,” Rocky Dawuni

“Bemba Colora,” Sheila E. featuring Gloria Estefan and Mimy Succar

“Sunlight to My Soul,” Angélique Kidjo featuring Soweto Gospel Choir

“Kashira,” Masa Takumi featuring Ron Korb, Noshir Mody and Dale Edward Chung

Best African Music Performance

“Tomorrow,” Yemi Alade

“MMS,” Asake and Wizkid

“Sensational,” Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay

“Higher,” Burna Boy

“Love Me JeJe,” Tems

Best Global Music Album

“Alkebulan II,” Matt B Featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

“Paisajes,” Ciro Hurtado

“Heis,” Rema

“Historias de Un Flamenco,” Antonio Rey

“Born in the Wild,” Tems

Best Reggae Album

“Take It Easy,” Collie Buddz

“Party With Me,” Vybz Kartel

“Never Gets Late Here,” Shenseea

“Bob Marley: One Love — Music Inspired by the Film (Deluxe),” (Various Artists)

“Evolution,” The Wailers

Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album

“Break of Dawn,” Ricky Kej

“Triveni,” Wouter Kellerman, Eru Matsumoto and Chandrika Tandon

“Opus,” Ryuichi Sakamoto

“Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn,” Anoushka Shankar

“Warriors of Light,” Radhika Vekaria

Best Children’s Music Album

“Brillo, Brillo!,” Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band

“Creciendo,” Lucy Kalantari and the Jazz Cats

“My Favorite Dream,” John Legend

“Solid Rock Revival,” Rock for Children

“World Wide Playdate,” Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids

Best Comedy Album

“Armageddon,” Ricky Gervais

WINNER — “The Dreamer,” Dave Chappelle

“The Prisoner,” Jim Gaffigan

“Someday You’ll Die,” Nikki Glaser

“Where Was I,” Trevor Noah

Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording

“All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words,” (Various Artists) Guy Oldfield, producer

“… And Your Ass Will Follow,” George Clinton

“Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones,”Dolly Parton

WINNER — “Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration,” Jimmy Carter

“My Name Is Barbra,” Barbra Streisand

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

“American Fiction,” Laura Karpman, composer

“Challengers,” Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, composers

“The Color Purple,” Kris Bowers, composer

“Dune: Part Two,” Hans Zimmer, composer

“Shōgun,” Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross and Leopold Ross, composers

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

“The Color Purple,” (Various Artists)

“Deadpool & Wolverine,” (Various Artists)

“Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein,” Bradley Cooper, Yannick Nézet-Séguin (London Symphony Orchestra)

“Saltburn,” (Various Artists)

“Twisters: The Album,” (Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

“Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora,” Pinar Toprak, composer

“God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla,” Bear McCreary, composer

“Marvel’s Spider-Man 2,” John Paesano, composer

“Star Wars Outlaws,” Wilbert Roget, II, composer

“Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord,” Winifred Phillips, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma,” from “Twisters: The Album”; Jessi Alexander, Luke Combs and Jonathan Singleton, songwriters (Luke Combs)

“Better Place,” from “Trolls Band Together”; Amy Allen, Shellback and Justin Timberlake, songwriters (’N Sync and Justin Timberlake)

“Can’t Catch Me Now,” from “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”; Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

WINNER — “It Never Went Away,” from “American Symphony”; Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

“Love Will Survive,” from “The Tattooist of Auschwitz”; Walter Afanasieff, Charlie Midnight, Kara Talve and Hans Zimmer, songwriters (Barbra Streisand)

Best Music Video

“Tailor Swif” (ASAP Rocky), Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia, video directors; Natan Schottenfels, video producer

“360” (Charli XCX), Aidan Zamiri, video director; Jami Arceo and Evan Thicke, video producers

“Houdini” (Eminem), Rich Lee, video director; Kathy Angstadt, Lisa Arianna and Justin Diener, video producers

WINNER — “Not Like Us” (Kendrick Lamar), Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jack Begert, Cornell Brown, Sam Canter, Jared Heinke, Jamie Rabineau and Anthony Saleh, video producers

“Fortnight” (Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone), Taylor Swift, video director; Jil Hardin, video producer

Best Music Film

WINNER — “American Symphony” (Jon Batiste) Matthew Heineman, video director; Lauren Domino, Matthew Heineman and Joedan Okun, video producers

“June” (June Carter Cash) Kristen Vaurio, video director; Josh Matas, Sarah Olson, Jason Owen, Mary Robertson and Kristen Vaurio, video producers

“Kings From Queens” (Run DMC) Kirk Fraser, video director; Dan Goodman, Brian Hunt and William H. Masterson III, video producers

“Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple” (Steven Van Zandt) Bill Teck, video director; Robert Cotto, David Fisher and Bill Teck, video producers

“The Greatest Night in Pop” (Various Artists) Bao Nguyen, video director; Bruce Eskowitz, George Hencken, Larry Klein, Julia Nottingham, Lionel Richie and Harriet Sternberg, video producers

Best Recording Package

“The Avett Brothers,” Scott Avett, Jonny Black and Giorgia Sage, art directors (The Avett Brothers)

“Baker Hotel,” Sarah Dodds and Shauna Dodds, art directors (William Clark Green)

“Brat,” Charli XCX, Brent David Freaney and Imogene Strauss, art directors (Charli XCX)

“F-1 Trillion,” Archie Lee Coates IV, Jeffrey Franklin, Bobby Greenleaf, Blossom Liu, Kylie McMahon, Ana Cecilia Thompson Motta and Austin Post, art directors (Post Malone)

“Hounds of Love: The Baskerville Edition,” Kate Bush and Albert McIntosh, art directors (Kate Bush)

“Jug Band Millionaire,” Andrew Wong and Julie Yeh, art directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)

“Pregnancy, Breakdown, and Disease,” Lee Pei-Tzu, art director (iWhoiWhoo)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

“Half Living Things,” Nick Azinas and Mike Hicks, art directors (Alpha Wolf)

“Hounds of Love: The Boxes of Lost at Sea,” Kate Bush and Albert McIntosh, art directors (Kate Bush)

“In Utero,” Doug Cunningham and Jason Noto, art directors (Nirvana)

“Mind Games,” Simon Hilton and Sean Ono Lennon, art directors (John Lennon)

“Unsuk Chin,” Takahiro Kurashima and Marek Polewski, art directors (Unsuk Chin and Berliner Philharmoniker)

“We Blame Chicago,” Rebeka Arce and Farbod Kokabi, art directors (90 Day Men)

Best Album Notes

“After Midnight,” Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Ford Dabney’s Syncopated Orchestras)

“The Carnegie Hall Concert,” Lauren Du Graf, album notes writer (Alice Coltrane)

“Centennial,” Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band and Various Artists)

“John Culshaw — The Art of the Producer — The Early Years 1948-55,” Dominic Fyfe, album notes writer (John Culshaw)

“Sontrack Original De La Película ‘Al Son De Beno,’” Josh Kun, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Best Historical Album

“Centennial,” Meagan Hennessey and Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer; Richard Martin, restoration engineer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band and Various Artists)

“Diamonds and Pearls: Super Deluxe Edition,” L. Londell McMillan, Charles F. Spicer Jr. and Duane Tudahl, compilation producers; Brad Blackwood and Bernie Grundman, mastering engineers; Chris James, restoration engineer (Prince and the New Power Generation)

“Paul Robeson — Voice of Freedom: His Complete Columbia, RCA, HMV, and Victor Recordings,” Tom Laskey, Shana L. Redmond, Susan Robeson and Robert Russ, compilation producers; Nancy Conforti and Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Paul Robeson)

“Pepito Y Paquito,” Pepe De Lucía and Javier Doria, compilation producers; Jesús Bola, mastering engineer; Jesús Bola, restoration engineer (Pepe De Lucía and Paco De Lucía)

“The Sound of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording — Super Deluxe Edition),” Mike Matessino and Mark Piro, compilation producers; Steve Genewick and Mike Matessino, mastering engineers; Mike Matessino, restoration engineer (Rodgers and Hammerstein and Julie Andrews)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

“Algorithm,” Dernst Emile II, Michael B. Hunter, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Rachel Keen, John Kercy, Charles Moniz and Todd Robinson, engineers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer (Lucky Daye)

“Cyan Blue,” Jack Emblem, Jack Rochon and Charlotte Day Wilson, engineers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer (Charlotte Day Wilson)

“Deeper Well,” Craig Alvin, Shawn Everett, Mai Leisz, Todd Lombardo, John Rooney, Konrad Snyder and Daniel Tashian, engineers; Greg Calbi, mastering engineer (Kacey Musgraves)

“Empathogen,” Beatriz Artola, Zach Brown, Oscar Cornejo, Chris Greatti, Mitch McCarthy, Willow Smith and Adam Schoeller, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (Willow)

“I/O,” Tchad Blake, Oli Jacobs, Katie May, Dom Shaw and Mark “Spike” Stent, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Peter Gabriel)

“Short n’ Sweet,” Jack Antonoff, Bryce Bordone, Julian Bunetta, Serban Ghenea, Jeff Gunnell, Oli Jacobs, Ian Kirkpatrick, Jack Manning, Manny Marroquin, John Ryan and Laura Sisk, engineers; Nathan Dantzler and Ruairi O’Flaherty, mastering engineers (Sabrina Carpenter)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

“Adams: Girls of the Golden West,” Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (John Adams, Daniela Mack, Ryan McKinny, Paul Appleby, Hye Jung Lee, Elliot Madore, Julia Bullock, Davóne Tines, Los Angeles Philharmonic and Los Angeles Master Chorale)

“Andres: The Blind Banister,” Silas Brown, Doron Schachter and Michael Schwartz, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Andrew Cyr, Inbal Segev and Metropolis Ensemble)

“Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit,” Mark Donahue and John Newton, engineers; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

“Clear Voices in the Dark,” Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, mastering engineer (Matthew Guard and Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

“Ortiz: Revolución,” Diamantina Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, María Dueñas, Los Angeles Philharmonic and Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Producer of the Year, Classical

Erica Brenner

Christoph Franke

Morten Lindberg

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Dirk Sobotka

Best Immersive Audio Album

“Avalon,” Bob Clearmountain, immersive mix engineer; Rhett Davies and Bryan Ferry, immersive producers; John Webber, immersive mastering engineer (Roxy Music)

“Genius Loves Company,” Michael Romanowski, Eric Schilling and Herbert Waltl, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; John Burk, immersive producer (Ray Charles with Various Artists)

“Henning Sommerro: Borders,” Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)

“I/O (In-Side Mix),” Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Peter Gabriel, immersive producer (Peter Gabriel)

“Pax,” Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Ensemble 96 and Current Saxophone Quartet)

Best Instrumental Composition

“At Last,” Shelton G. Berg, composer (Shelly Berg)

“Communion,” Christopher Zuar, composer (Christopher Zuar Orchestra)

“I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time,” André 3000, Surya Botofasina, Nate Mercereau and Carlos Niño, composers (André 3000)

“Remembrance,” Chick Corea, composer (Chick Corea and Béla Fleck)

“Strands,” Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf and Christian Euman)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Baby Elephant Walk — Encore,” Michael League, arranger (Snarky Puppy)

“Bridge Over Troubled Water,” Jacob Collier, Tori Kelly and John Legend, arrangers (Jacob Collier featuring John Legend and Tori Kelly)

“Rhapsody in Blue(grass),” Béla Fleck, arranger (Béla Fleck Featuring Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz and Bryan Sutton)

“Rose Without the Thorns,” Erin Bentlage, Alexander Lloyd Blake, Scott Hoying, A.J. Sealy and Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Scott Hoying Featuring säje and Tonality)

“Silent Night,” Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick and Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“Alma,” Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johanye Kendrick and Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje featuring Regina Carter)

“Always Come Back,” Matt Jones, John Legend and Sufjan Stevens, arrangers (John Legend)

“Bigfeelings,” Willow, Chris Greatti and Zach Tenorio, arrangers (Willow)

“Last Surprise (From ‘Persona 5’),” Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band featuring Jonah Nilsson and Button Masher)

“The Sound of Silence,” Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry featuring Sleeping at Last)

Best Orchestral Performance Award

“Adams: City Noir, Fearful Symmetries and Lola Montez Does the Spider Dance,” Marin Alsop, conductor (ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra)

“Kodály: Háry János Suite; Summer Evening and Symphony in C Major,” JoAnn Falletta, conductor (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)

“Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina,” Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

“Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava, & Lemminkäinen,” Susanna Mälkki, conductor (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)

“Stravinsky: The Firebird,” Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

Best Opera Recording Award

“Adams: Girls of the Golden West,” John Adams, conductor; Paul Appleby, Julia Bullock, Hye Jung Lee, Daniela Mack, Elliot Madore, Ryan McKinny and Davóne Tines; Dmitriy Lipay, producer (Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

“Catán: Florencia En El Amazonas,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Mario Chang, Michael Chioldi, Greer Grimsley, Nancy Fabiola Herrera, Mattia Olivieri, Ailyn Pérez and Gabriella Reyes; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

“Moravec: The Shining,” Gerard Schwarz, conductor; Tristan Hallett, Kelly Kaduce and Edward Parks; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Kansas City Symphony; Lyric Opera of Kansas City Chorus)

“Puts: The Hours,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Joyce DiDonato, Renée Fleming and Kelli O’Hara; David Frost, producer (Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

“Saariaho: Adriana Mater,” Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Fleur Barron, Axelle Fanyo, Nicholas Phan and Christopher Purves; Jason O’Connell, producer (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas)

Best Choral Performance

“Clear Voices in the Dark,” Matthew Guard, conductor (Carrie Cheron, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski and Clare McNamara; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

“A Dream So Bright — Choral Music of Jake Runestad,” Eric Holtan, conductor (Jeffrey Biegel; True Concord Orchestra; True Concord Voices)

“Handel: Israel in Egypt,” Jeannette Sorrell, conductor (Margaret Carpenter Haigh, Daniel Moody, Molly Netter, Jacob Perry and Edward Vogel; Apollo’s Fire; Apollo’s Singers)

“Ochre,” Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

“Sheehan: Akathist,” Elaine Kelly, conductor; Melissa Attebury, Stephen Sands and Benedict Sheehan, chorus masters (Elizabeth Bates, Paul D’Arcy, Tynan Davis, Aine Hakamatsuka, Steven Hrycelak, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Edmund Milly, Fotina Naumenko, Neil Netherly, Timothy Parsons, Stephen Sands, Miriam Sheehan and Pamela Terry; Novus NY; Artefact Ensemble, The Choir of Trinity Wall Street, Downtown Voices and Trinity Youth Chorus)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

“Adams, J.L.: Waves & Particles,” JACK Quartet

“Beethoven for Three: Symphony No. 4 And Op. 97, ‘Archduke,’” Yo-Yo Ma, Leonidas Kavakos and Emanuel Ax

“Cerrone: Beaufort Scales,” Beth Willer, Christopher Cerrone and Lorelei Ensemble

“Home,” Miró Quartet

“Rectangles and Circumstance,” Caroline Shaw and Sō Percussion

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

“Akiho: Longing,” Andy Akiho

“Bach: Goldberg Variations,” Víkingur Ólafsson

“Eastman: The Holy Presence of Joan D’Arc,” Seth Parker Woods (Wild Up)

“Entourer,” Mak Grgić (Ensemble Dissonance)

“Perry: Concerto for Violin & Orchestra,” Curtis Stewart; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Orchestra)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

“Beyond the Years — Unpublished Songs of Florence Price,” Karen Slack, soloist; Michelle Cann, pianist

“A Change Is Gonna Come,” Nicholas Phan, soloist; Palaver Strings, ensembles

“Bespoke Songs,” Fotina Naumenko, soloist; Marika Bournaki, pianist (Nadège Foofat; Julietta Curenton, Colin Davin, Mark Edwards, Nadia Pessoa, Timothy Roberts, Ryan Romine, Julian Schwarz, Akemi Takayama, Karlyn Viña and Garrick Zoeter)

“Show Me The Way,” Will Liverman, soloist; Jonathan King, pianist

“Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder,” Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo d’Oro)

Best Classical Compendium

“Akiho: BeLonging,” Andy Akiho and Imani Winds; Andy Akiho, Sean Dixon and Mark Dover, producers

“American Counterpoints,” Curtis Stewart; James Blachly, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer

“Foss: Symphony No. 1; Renaissance Concerto; Three American Pieces; Ode,” JoAnn Falletta, conductor; Bernd Gottinger, producer

“Mythologies II,” Sangeeta Kaur, Omar Najmi, Hilá Plitmann, Robert Thies and Danaë Xanthe Vlasse; Michael Shapiro, conductor; Jeff Atmajian, Emilio D. Miler, Hai Nguyen, Robert Thies, Danaë Xanthe Vlasse and Kitt Wakeley, producers

“Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina,” Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

“Casarrubios: Seven for Solo Cello,” Andrea Casarrubios, composer (Andrea Casarrubios)

“Coleman: Revelry,” Valerie Coleman, composer (Decoda)

“Lang: Composition as Explanation,” David Lang, composer (Eighth Blackbird)

“Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina,” Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic and Los Angeles Master Chorale)

“Saariaho: Adriana Mater,” Kaija Saariaho, composer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Fleur Barron, Nicholas Phan, Christopher Purves, Axelle Fanyo, San Francisco Symphony Chorus and Orchestra; Amin Maalouf, librettist)

