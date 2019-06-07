Pro-wrestling championship belts change hands (or waists) like grapplers change trunks these days, though it wasn’t always that way. With a few titles on the line Friday at “Super Showdown” — including Kofi Kingston’s WWE Championship — TheWrap decided to grace the Internet with a little history lesson. Scroll through our gallery to see every WWE Champion ever, ranked by their numbers of title reigns.Remember: this is a list of those who won the WWWF Championship, the WWF Championship or the WWE Championship. So don’t come after us, Universal Champions, et al.Below is a random sample from our full stable.Also Read: Alberto Del Rio: 90 Percent of WWE Wrestlers Have Never Been in a Real FightRank: 30 (tie) Wrestler: Jinder Mahal of Reigns: 1Rank: 17 (tie) Wrestler: Batista of Reigns: 2Rank: 8 (tie) Wrestler: Daniel Bryan of Reigns: 4Also Read: WWE Star Ric Flair on the One Thing He Does Better Than Daughter CharlotteRank: 8 (tie) Wrestler: Kurt Angle of Reigns: 4Rank: 7 Wrestler: Bret “Hitman” Hart of Reigns: 5Scroll through our gallery for them all.Read original story Every WWE Champion Ever, Ranked by Number of Reigns (Photos) At TheWrap

Pro-wrestling championship belts change hands (or waists) like grapplers change trunks these days, though it wasn’t always that way. With a few titles on the line Friday at “Super Showdown” — including Kofi Kingston’s WWE Championship — TheWrap decided to grace the Internet with a little history lesson. Scroll through our gallery to see every WWE Champion ever, ranked by their numbers of title reigns.

Remember: this is a list of those who won the WWWF Championship, the WWF Championship or the WWE Championship. So don’t come after us, Universal Champions, et al.

Below is a random sample from our full stable.

Also Read: Alberto Del Rio: 90 Percent of WWE Wrestlers Have Never Been in a Real Fight

Rank: 30 (tie)

Wrestler: Jinder Mahal

# of Reigns: 1





Rank: 17 (tie)

Wrestler: Batista

# of Reigns: 2





Rank: 8 (tie)

Wrestler: Daniel Bryan

# of Reigns: 4





Also Read: WWE Star Ric Flair on the One Thing He Does Better Than Daughter Charlotte

Rank: 8 (tie)

Wrestler: Kurt Angle

# of Reigns: 4





Rank: 7

Wrestler: Bret “Hitman” Hart

# of Reigns: 5





Scroll through our gallery for them all.

Read original story Every WWE Champion Ever, Ranked by Number of Reigns (Photos) At TheWrap