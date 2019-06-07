Every WWE Champion Ever, Ranked by Number of Reigns (Photos)

Pro-wrestling championship belts change hands (or waists) like grapplers change trunks these days, though it wasn’t always that way. With a few titles on the line Friday at “Super Showdown” — including Kofi Kingston’s WWE Championship — TheWrap decided to grace the Internet with a little history lesson. Scroll through our gallery to see every WWE Champion ever, ranked by their numbers of title reigns.
Remember: this is a list of those who won the WWWF Championship, the WWF Championship or the WWE Championship. So don’t come after us, Universal Champions, et al.
Below is a random sample from our full stable.
Rank: 30 (tie)
Wrestler: Jinder Mahal
# of Reigns: 1
Rank: 17 (tie)
Wrestler: Batista
# of Reigns: 2
Rank: 8 (tie)
Wrestler: Daniel Bryan
# of Reigns: 4
Rank: 8 (tie)
Wrestler: Kurt Angle
# of Reigns: 4
Rank: 7
Wrestler: Bret “Hitman” Hart
# of Reigns: 5
