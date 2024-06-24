‘Everybody at the bar gettin’ tipsy’: Country star parties it up at this Miami club

People appeared to be having a blast at E11EVEN Miami Saturday night, even though many may not have memory of it.

The reason: Breakout country star Shaboozey, who’s behind “A Bar Song (Tipsy),“ took the lyrics of his viral hit literally, handing out shots of whiskey to basically everyone at the 24/7 “ultraclub.”

How many? We were told 111 in total, a nod to the downtown venue’s name.

The singer, whose real name is Collins Chibueze, didn’t just play bartender, he also hit the stage at around 3 a.m. to perform the chart topper.

In a video posted to TMZ, Shaboozey is in full party mode, singing along with fans, and at one point, downs a shot himself.

Later, he made it rain with wads of cash, closing out the festivities at the ripe hour of 5 a.m.

With this type of behavior, we hopefully will see more of the Virginia artist, 29, in the area. Because there’s a possibility; he told an E11EVEN interviewer what he likes most about Miami are the people, calling them “the chillest people on the planet.”

“Shaboozey had the crowd going nuts, and everyone loved it,” an onlooker told us. “He was so interactive.”

The club posted a video of some highlights of the fun on Instagram, with the caption, “Woke up drunk at 10 a.m. after partying with @shaboozey all night.”

For his next gig you can watch him on TV and do shots from the comfort of your living room: The rising star will be performing at the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in L.A. Sunday night.