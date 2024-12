CBC

New Brunswick's acting chief medical officer of health is encouraging people to mask during holiday gatherings as the province-wide whooping cough outbreak has spiked to more than 800 cases and other viruses, such as COVID-19, the flu and RSV spread.A total of 831 whooping cough cases have now been confirmed, Dr. Yves Léger said Tuesday.That's a 489 per cent increase since the outbreak was declared in August.It's the most cases New Brunswick has seen in 12 years, when the last provincial outbrea