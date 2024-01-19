Will everyone look forward to the January thaw that is en route?
Will everyone look forward to the January thaw that is en route? Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal explains why the pattern has shifted in the middle of our winter season.
Will everyone look forward to the January thaw that is en route? Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal explains why the pattern has shifted in the middle of our winter season.
The Prince of Wales purportedly feels rather strongly about the award-winning Netflix series.
NFL Divisional Round playoffs: Final eight teams go at it and here are our previews and picks for all four games including best upset shots
Madonna is being called to task by a pair of ticketholders for exhibiting ‘flippant difficulty’ in starting her recent string of Brooklyn “Celebration Tour” concerts on time, court records show.
Former Canadian world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber has died. He was 29 years old. Barber died Wednesday night, his agent Paul Doyle told The Canadian Press. The specific cause of death was not disclosed, but Barber had been dealing with an ongoing illness. Canadian women's pole vaulter Alysha Newman shared several photos and a lengthy caption in an Instagram post. "I wish I could say heaven received another angel but if I'm being honest it was way too soon," she wrote. "Shawn, my teammate,
Vaughn and Brady appeared in the first teaser for the upcoming BetMGM commercial on Thursday
Reba McEntire will sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. Reba will be joined by Post Malone and Andra Day, and fans have a lot to say.
Fans were divided after Jerry Jones put out a statement saying Mike McCarthy would return for his fifth season as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.
As spring training draws nearer, here are all the latest MLB rumors surrounding some of the biggest free agents and trade targets.
We'll file this under "Problems Ayton didn't have in Phoenix."
Predictions and picks for the NFL divisional round matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.
The championship era of the Toronto Raptors is officially over.Pascal Siakam, a two-time all-star and one of the last remaining ties to Toronto's 2019 NBA championship team, was dealt to the Indiana Pacers in a blockbuster trade Wednesday. The Raptors received guard Bruce Brown, forward Jordan Nwora and three first-round picks from the Pacers in return. Toronto also got guard Kira Lewis from New Orleans, with a second-round pick going from the Pacers to the Pelicans in the deal."Pascal is a cham
Bills Mafia is not happy the NFL assigned Shawn Hochuli to work divisional playoff game against the Chiefs.
When I watch this Eagles offense, the lack of answers against the blitz is what I think has to be sorted out this offseason. By both the play designers and the quarterback.
Various factors led to many star running backs being fantasy busts this season. Scott Pianowski continues his recap series with an overview of the position.
NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Cashman apologized to Marcus Stroman over 2019 remarks by the Yankees general manager before New York negotiated a $37 million, two-year contract with the 32-year-old right-hander. Cashman discussed trading for Stroman with Toronto before the Blue Jays dealt the pitcher to the New York Mets in July 2019. “We were interested in Stroman but we didn’t think he would be a difference-maker,” Cashman told Yahoo Sports in 2019. “We felt he would be in our bullpen in the postseason
With the Eagles' season over, the elder Kelce has some time on his hands, he told reporters on Wednesday
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shares his two kids with wife Brittany Mahomes
While Orchard Park, N.Y., the home of the Bills, was battered with snow throughout the week, the weather should improve for the Chiefs' playoff game.
Will Erik ten Hag’s side be active in the transfer market?
An age gap couple 27 years apart say they are often mistaken for father and son - and have even faced accusations of grooming. Bret LaBelle, 50, and Chris Stanley, 23, met after exchanging DMs on Instagram. Chris messaged Bret after watching him on the hit show Survivor - and thought him "handsome". They became an item in December 2020 and say friends, family and co-workers have been supportive. The pair try to shrug off the criticisms and say their relationship works "perfectly" - but admit social media can be trying.