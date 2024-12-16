'Everyone is scared now' - Syria's Alawites fear retribution after Assad downfall

Sky News
Updated ·3 min read

By the side of a dusty road, a chair and a table were hurriedly wiped down as eager hands gestured for me to take a seat.

More chairs were brought out and, alongside a side of lamb gently swaying from a hook outside the butcher's next door, I met the leaders of a small, poor community near the city of Jableh.

Like many in Jableh, they are Alawites, a minority from which the Assad family descends.

Syria latest: UK in 'diplomatic contact' with rebel group

For a large part of the civil war in Syria, which started in 2011, they were closeted from much of the violence that swept across the country.

For 50 years, many of the Assad family's main military advisers and commanders were Alawites, and it's impossible to overstate the resentment felt by much of Syrian society towards their communities.

During the conversation, it was clear they're plain scared - scared of sectarian retribution.

Community leader Muhammad Issa Allan told me they want an end to patrols of masked HTS (Hayat Tahrir al Sham) soldiers on pick-up trucks with heavy machine guns.

Instead they want organised patrols with local representatives riding alongside the rebel forces.

"We want one state, and one people, and we wish that things will go on and improve," he explained to me.

"We don't want mafias, we want the Syrian state to be united as one."

I watched as other members of the community nodded in agreement.

"We need security for minorities in Syria, we want civilian police, not masked men, and an acknowledgement of our own rights being a minority," Mahmoud Mahmoud chimed in.

What is interesting is how they all seem to want to be part of the new Syria as long as their rights are protected.

"We just want to live in security because everyone is definitely scared now - nobody is not scared now - but for sure we should all unite to work to overcome the problems and work together, we are all one," Roula Allan told me.

"We are afraid of losing security and having sectarianism. During the era of the criminal we used to live in a segregated way, now we want to live in a secure way, we want security and health."

👉 Tap to follow The World wherever you get your podcasts 👈

The people here claim life for them under Assad wasn't noticeably better than it was for others - although outside the Alawite community I have yet to meet anyone who would agree with them.

In a country where checkpoints were a dreary part of everyday life for decades, it has been refreshing to see very few.

But, at the entrance to Jableh, an armed HTS checkpoint was noticeably present - guarding all entry and exit.

On the main street in the city centre itself, patrols seem remarkably out of place.

Read more:
Children dig up bones where dozens murdered
Jets scream overhead outside Russia base in Syria

The soldiers - some with long black hair and wearing fatigues, or in balaclavas carrying heavy machine guns - feel more like an occupying army than protectors of a new, free country.

There is talk in town that HTS representatives have been arranging meetings with the Alawite community to try to find some common ground, but for those living here there is still a nervous tension.

If the new government want to make this new freedom a success, they will have to acknowledge and protect all the minority communities in Syria, and that could be a real test.

Latest Stories

  • CEOs Panicked as Trump Shrugs Off Their Dire Predictions

    Not even President-elect Donald Trump’s aides have an answer for executives who have reached out with concerns about his plans to launch a multi-pronged trade war that could make life more expensive for Americans, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. The newspaper reported that Trump’s recent, late-night social media posts advocating for tariffs—including a 100 percent levy on goods from Brics countries, notably Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa—were the result of the pr

  • Candid photos of Syria's Assad expose a world beyond the carefully crafted and repressive rule

    Personal photos of ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad have surfaced from his abandoned residences, sparking ridicule among Syrians who until days ago were persecuted for criticizing his carefully crafted public image. The intimate and candid photos, reportedly discovered in albums from Assad’s mansions in the hills of Damascus and Aleppo, offer a stark contrast to the polished, glamorous image that Assad and his father projected as they led Syria for half a century. Syrians have been fascinated by the background glimpses of a seemingly normal family that held the country in an iron grip and bombed some their fellow citizens regarded as a threat.

  • What Trump’s pledge to redo his own trade agreement with Canada and Mexico could mean

    President-elect Donald Trump’s frequent calls for new tariffs on foreign goods may have overshadowed another massive trade-related pledge he made about a month before the November election: renegotiate the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

  • Brownstein: Trump is about to betray his rural supporters

    CNN senior political analyst Ron Brownstein joins CNN’s Jessica Dean to discuss how Trump’s policy agenda, including tariffs, mass deportation, and cuts to Medicaid could conflict with the interests of his rural supporters.

  • Jets scream overhead and soldiers drop down into gun turrets - outside Russia's military base in Syria

    The Russians have been permanently based here since 2017, propping up the Assad regime and overseeing the war against their many opponents. For now, though, what we do know, is that Russian convoys are withdrawing from bases across Syria and are heading for the Mediterranean Coast. On a dusty road near the main Russian entrance to Hmeimim air base near Latakia, I could see a convoy of Russian military vehicles trundling their way past the Russian-named shops.

  • Trump Plots to Get His D.C. Hotel Back

    Donald Trump has his eye on the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Washington D.C. which operated under the Trump name until two-and-a-half years ago. He wants to buy back the iconic building that he sold in 2022, according to a report. “Our family has saved the hotel once. If asked, we would save it again,” Eric Trump told The New York Post.

  • Israel name-checked a notorious WWII attack to justify sinking Syria's navy

    In 1940, British forces attacked the fleet of its former ally in French Algeria, killing nearly 1,300 French sailors.

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham says Hegseth has pledged to release accuser from confidentiality agreement

    Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said Sunday that Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of defense, promised to release the woman who accused him of sexual assault from a confidentiality agreement.

  • Fareed Zakaria on what Assad’s fall says about Russia

    CNN’s Fareed Zakaria explores what Syria’s stunning fall to rebels says about Russia, one of the Assad regime’s most powerful backers.

  • British departure means uncertain future for Alberta's massive Suffield military base

    CFB SUFFIELD, ALBERTA — A sprawling military training base more than twice the size of New York City in southeastern Alberta appears to be a shadow of its former self while its future use remains up in the air.

  • ABC agrees to give $15 million to Donald Trump's presidential library to settle defamation lawsuit

    NEW YORK (AP) — ABC News has agreed to pay $15 million toward Donald Trump’s presidential library to settle a lawsuit over anchor George Stephanopoulos' inaccurate on-air assertion that the president-elect had been found civilly liable for raping writer E. Jean Carroll.

  • Xi brought down powerful rivals in the military. Now he’s going after his own men

    In the early years of Xi Jinping’s war on corruption, the Chinese leader consolidated control over the world’s largest military by taking down powerful generals from rival factions and replacing them with allies and proteges loyal to himself.

  • 3 Changes Trump Could Make to Retirement Regulations

    Retirement is supposed to be a time of rest, relaxation, and enjoyment. Hopefully, you've worked hard for many decades and you've saved and invested enough money so you can call it quits at work...

  • Zelenskyy Calls On World To Be 'United' Against Putin As UK Says Russia Is Making 'Further Gains' In Ukraine

    "Only through strength can we together force Russia and its allies to give up terror and achieve a just peace".

  • The F-35 stealth fighter's victory against Iran's air defenses highlights its ability to wage a higher level of war

    The F-35 has often been used to strike terror or militant targets. The strikes against Iran give a better picture of what it can do.

  • NATO air policing missions around Estonia see F-35 and Rafale jets intercept multiple Russian aircraft

    Two French Rafale jets intercepted a Russian Ilyushin Il-18 airliner off the coast of Estonia on Friday.

  • Federal public servants vie for prized co-working spaces to avoid downtown commute

    Some federal public servants in Ottawa wait nearly an hour each morning for a coveted spot in one of the city's suburban co-working spaces rather than endure the commute to their government offices downtown.On a recent weekday morning, employees queued outside a co-working office at Place d'Orléans, each hoping to secure one of about 30 workspaces available on a first-come, first-served basis. The office opens at 7 a.m.Some sat on folding chairs as they waited for the door to open, while others

  • Ukraine services say they destroy Russian train carrying fuel

    The SBU told Reuters the operation involved different intelligence and military services and unfolded over a series of stages. "The aim was to disrupt the logistical supply routes for fuel from Crimea to temporarily occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia," it said in a statement.

  • Opinion: What will the military do if Trump gives unconstitutional orders?

    I am fully confident that Americans in uniform will honor the highest duty we swore, which is to the Constitution.

  • Russian military base in Syria bustling as forces pull back

    STORY: Russia's air base in the Syrian port city of Latakia has become a hive of activity since the fall of President Bashar al-Assad.A cargo plane and helicopter were seen landing at the base. And at least one cargo plane flew out on Saturday (December 14) for Libya, a Syrian security official stationed outside the facility said.While satellite footage from Friday shows what appeared to be at least two Antonov AN-124s at the base with their nose cones open, apparently preparing to load up.It comes as Russia is pulling back its military from the front lines in northern Syria after the fall of President Assad, Syrian officials told Reuters.Syrian military and security forces in contact with Russia told Reuters that there would be more departures in coming days as Moscow withdraws heavy equipment and senior Syrian officers.Russian forces will also pull back from posts in the Alawite Mountains, but will not leave its two main bases in the country, they said.Russia's bases in Syria are an integral part of its global military presence.The Tartous naval base is Russia's only Mediterranean repair and resupply hub, and the Latakia air base a major staging post for military and mercenary activity in Africa.Reuters was unable to immediately ascertain how Syrian rebel leader Ahmad al-Sharaa - better known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani - saw the long-term future of the Russian bases.Russian President Vladimir Putin's 2015 intervention in the Syrian civil war helped prop up Assad when the West was calling for him to be toppled.Last Sunday, Putin granted Assad asylum in Russia after Moscow helped him to flee Damascus.