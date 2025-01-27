What’s Coming to Netflix in February 2025

With the month of February comes a new slate of films, shows and original content arriving to Netflix. Brand new Netflix pick-ups like the second season of the Turkish crime drama “Graveyard” are aiming to continue bringing in global audiences while original shows “Celebrity Bear Hunt” and “Dog Days Out” are hoping to usher in new fans.

Feb. 1 is bringing critically acclaimed films from the past decade like “Parasite” and “The Nice Guys” alongside horror films “Cult of Chucky” and “It.” As for the rest of the month, Academy-award nominated films like “Spencer” and the action thriller “Rambo” starring Sylvester Stallone are coming to the platform.

Other highly anticipated additions to the streamer include the newest season of “Love is Blind,” the horror thriller “Watcher” and animated hits “Despicable Me 4” and “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” which comes to Netflix just a month after “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” made a splash at the box office.

Take a look at Netflix’s full February schedule below:

Feb. 1

“American Renegades”

“Cells at Work!” Season 2

“Cult of Chucky”

“Fallen”

“From Prada to Nada”

“Happy Feet”

“Happy Feet Two”

“Home Improvement” Seasons 1-8

“It”

“Magic Mike XXL”

“Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir”

“Missing: The Other Side” Season 1

“One Piece” Season 23

“Parasite”

“Queen & Slim”

“Richie Rich”

“Space Jam”

“Spanglish”

“Spec: Birth” Multiple Seasons

“The Nice Guys”

“The Wedding Planner”

“Two Weeks Notice”

“You, Me and Dupree”

Feb. 2

“The Founder”

Feb. 3

“Bogotá: City of the Lost”

Feb. 4

“Rurouni Kenshin” Season 1

Feb. 5

“Alone: Australia” Season 1

“Celebrity Bear Hunt” Season 1

“Grimsburg” Season 1

“Kinda Pregnant”

“Prison Cell 211″ Season 1

“Sintonia” Season 5

Feb. 6

“Apple Cider Vinegar” Season 1

“Cassandra”

“Sumala”

“Supreme Models”

“Sweet Magnolias” Season 4

“The Åre Murders” Season 1

Feb. 7

“A Different World” Seasons 1-6

“Adventures of the Super Monkey: Journey to the West” Season 1

“Down Whisperer 2”

“Pokemon: Horizons: The Search for Laqua” Season 2

“The Conners” Season 6

“The Greatest Rivalry: India vs. Pakistan”

“Wrong Side of the Tracks”

Feb. 8

“Flower Shop Without Rose” Season 1

“Spencer”

“The Way We Wore With Celeste Barber” Season 1

Feb. 9

“Inheritance Detective” Season 1

“Uncle Drew”

Feb. 10

“Aftermath”

“American Pickers” Season 16

“Rambo”

“Rambo: Last Blood”

“Surviving Black Hack Down”

Feb. 11

“Felipe Esparza: Raging Fool”

“Peninsula”

“The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep”

“Train to Busan”

Feb. 12

“Death Before the Wedding”

“Honeymoon Crasher”

“Rogue Agent”

Feb. 13

“Hello, Love, Again”

“Cobra Kai” Season 6 — Part 3

“Resident Alien” Season 3

“The Exchange” Season 2

“Trial By Fire”

Feb. 14

“Dhoom Dhaam”

“I Am Married…But!”

“Love Forever”

“Love is Blind” Season 8

“Melo Movie”

“The Most Beautiful Girl in the World”

“Valeria” Season 4

“Umjolo: There is No Cure”

Feb. 15

“Charlotte” Season 1

Feb. 16

“Don’t Let Go”

“Gold”

“Ted 2”

Feb. 17

“Gabby’s Dollhouse” Season 11

Feb. 18

“Court of Gold” Season 1

“Offline Love” Season 1

“Rosebud Baker”

“The Mother Lode”

Feb. 19

“My Family” Season 1

“To Catch a Killer”

Feb. 20

“Operation Finale”

“Uncredited: The Story of Passinho”

“Zero Day”

Feb. 21

“Pantheon” Season 2

Feb. 23

“The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards” LIVE

Feb. 25

“Full Swing” Season 3

“Really Love”

“Watcher”

Feb. 26

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Seasons 5-6

“Miss Italia Mustn’t Die”

Feb. 27

“Demon City”

“Running Point” Season 1

“Toxic Town”

“The Wrong Track”

Feb. 28

“Aitana: Metamorphosis” Season 1

“Despicable Me 4”

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2”

“Squad 36”

Coming Soon

“A Copenhagen Love Story”

“Graveyard” Season 2

“Roosters” Season 1

“Too Hot to Handle: Germany” Season 2

