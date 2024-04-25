'Everything was gone': Family picking up the pieces after fire destroyed their home in Depew

The Daily Beast

John Chapple/ShutterstockPrincess Beatrice’s former boyfriend turned up dead in a Miami hotel earlier this year from a suspected drug overdose, Florida cops confirmed to The Daily Beast on Wednesday.Cops said they were called to a downtown hotel room on Feb. 7 at the citizenM Miami Worldcenter, where the 41-year-old Paolo Liuzzo was discovered and pronounced dead at 3:34 p.m.An official cause of death is yet to be released, but Miami cops said his death is being “investigated as an overdose deat