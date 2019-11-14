Everything We Know About 'American Horror Story' Season 10

From ELLE

American Horror Story: 1984 wrapped up its blood-soaked, gloriously campy run last night with a thoroughly satisfying finale that mostly made up for that lackluster 100th episode. In an unexpectedly touching twist, Brooke (Emma Roberts) and Donna (Angelia Ross) were both the final girl, and lived to tell the strange story of everything that went down at Camp Redwood—as did AHS regular Finn Wittrock, who made his debut in the finale as Mr. Jingles, Jr.

It's no surprise that the show has already been renewed for a tenth season on FX, and although AHS details are typically kept tightly under wraps, Ryan Murphy & co. have already offered us a few hints of what to expect. Here's everything we know so far about season 10 of American Horror Story.

It could be the final season.

I know. I know. This is rough for all of us. In a post-finale interview with Deadline, Murphy revealed that the show's cast are only contracted through ten seasons. "It might be our last season," he said. "It’s the last season we have contracted." But it's not all bad news...

Because it may be the show's last, Season 10 will focus on reuniting fan favorites.

"We’re working on an idea for season 10 that I think people will love because it’s about reuniting fan-favorite actors to come back … I’ve been quietly reaching out to various people," Murphy said. (Exciting!) "Some people I haven’t reached out to yet because I was like, ‘Do I have a role for them?’ So far, everybody I reached out to said ‘Yes,’ so that’s been great." That "everybody" had better include Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, both of whom were absent from 1984. Just sayin'.

Pressed for more details on who is returning, Murphy teased, "the people who helped build this show into what it is, who believed in it from the beginning, have been contacted and are interested. So if you look at the iconography of the first three seasons, you can figure who I’ve gone to and who might be coming back." Insert Monocle Emoji here.



Paulson, for her part, has already said that she's down to return—but only if Peters joins her. “I would like to do something with Evan, I miss Evan,” Paulson told TV Guide at the American Horror Story 100th episode celebration last month. “And I miss acting with Evan. So I’d love to have that experience again. If he’ll come back, I’m back.” Dylan McDermott and Matthew Morrison, as well as Cody Fern, Zach Villa, Billie Lourd, and Angelica Ross, have all expressed interest in returning for season 10.

No theme has been announced yet, but Ryan Murphy knows what it is.



In recent years, the theme of each season has generally been kept secret for a long time—sometimes right up until the show airs—so it's not surprising that Murphy isn't going to get into details this early. "Every season by Halloween, I come up with what the winner (theme) is, and I already came up with an idea for season 10," he told Deadline. "There’s always the runner-ups, and I’m like ‘Hmm, could this be something?’"

Another intriguing tidbit? Don't rule out a season of AHS set in space. "We flirted with aliens, we flirted with space, we flirted with some things that were more interesting than others," Murphy continued. "I think that at the heart of it, it’s always about Americana. It would be hard to do something like [space], not that I wouldn’t. The fans write in what they want, and they’re very excited about the Coven stuff and the aliens in season 2. They’ve always wanted something in space." I'm just gonna go on record right now as saying I would be extremely here for an AHS take on the moon landing.

Season 11 could still happen—and for that matter, Season 20.

Although Murphy hinted that the show could end with season 10—particularly given his new overall deal with Netflix—he also emphasized that he'd be equally happy to continue. "[FX chairman] John Landgraf has always been incredibly honorable about American Horror Story and he would obviously like to keep it going, and I’d like to keep it going," Murphy said. "We’re in the middle of negotiations about beyond season 10. We have had conversations about the show going 20 seasons."

Murphy also confirmed that if Landgraf and FX no longer wanted to continue making AHS, he would consider moving the show over to Netflix, but that doesn't sound likely. "We’re both very proud of it. It’s FX’s most highly rated show in the history of the network, it’s had 96 Emmy nominations. I hope, knock wood, will get past 100. It’s one of the most awarded and lauded shows of that network. I have every good intention of it staying there and I think he does too." Fingers crossed!

