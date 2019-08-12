Everything You Need to Know About ‘This Is Us’ Season 4

From Cosmopolitan

The third season of This Is Us just came to a close after sucker punching us right in the feels week-after-week. Even so, we’re already distracted thinking about season four and where the Pearson saga will go next.

What will Jack do to make us love him even more than we thought was possible? What will Randall and Beth do now that we know the #DreamTeam is going strong? Will NBC finally launch a spin-off that’s literally just old seasons of The Manny? Okay, so that last one is probably a no, but the first two are valid. Until we get real answers, here’'s everything we actually do know about season four to tide you over until then. I still can’t believe KEVIN IS A DAD!!!





Season 4 will return in September!

September 24 at 9 p.m. on NBC, to be exact!









Season four has a few brand-new mysteries.

Beth and Randall are back on track, but seriously, what’s up with Kate and Toby? Some feared their son Jack would die, but we already heard Toby on the phone with him in the finale. Where’s Kate?

As for Rebecca, what’s the deal with the pin the tail on the donkey game? Randall make a point to remind her that he was her son. What’s going on there?

And lest we forget, who is the mother of Kevin’s son?!

“Fans are going to like the way some things go, they’re going to have questions and not like the way other things go,” Fogelman told People. Ominous.

This Is Us won’t go on forever.

“The finale sets us up for a fourth season that kind of acts as a hinge or a midpoint for the rest of the series,” he said in that same interview. “There’s a lot coming.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fogelman admits, “We never set out to make a television series that was going to last 18 seasons, and so we have a very direct plan. I have script pages I have written and I’m writing that really are deep, deep, deep into the future.”

Rebecca’s past without Jack will be explored.

According to People, we are going to see a whole lot more of Rebecca as a widow. “I think it’s a big pull. I think in other aspects of her life especially immediately post-Jack, the kids have just graduated from high school and potentially going off to college,” Mandy Moore said. “It’s a big lonely road that she is sort of staring down the barrel of, but she always comes out on top.”