Everything We Know About ‘Ballerina Overdrive’ So Far

From 87North (The Fall Guy, Bullet Train) comes a new women-led action project Ballerina Overdrive.

The cast has rotated a bit since the project was first announced out of Berlin’s European Film Market with additions still being made.

For everything we know about Ballerina Overdrive, read on.

What is Ballerina Overdrive about?

The film will follow a troupe of ballerinas whose bus breaks down on the way to a dance competition. While they are stranded, they must fight for survival.

Who is in Ballerina Overdirve?

Lana Condor (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Moonshot), Millicent Simmonds (A Quiet Place) and Iris Apatow (The Bubble) were among the first announced as cast members of the action feature film, which Deadline reported first. Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish) and Isabela Merced (Alien: Romulus, Turtles All the Way Down) were also originally attached, but they have since dropped the project.

Maddie Ziegler (Dance Moms, My Old Ass) and Avantika (Mean Girls) boarded the film more recently, and Deadline exclusively reported that Uma Thurman (Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill) joined in late August 2024.

Who else is behind Ballerina Overdrive?

Vickey Jewson (The Witcher: Blood Origin) is directing a script from Kate Freund. Kelly McCormick and David Leitch (Deadpool, Bullet Train, John Wick, Fast and the Furious, The Fall Guy) produce under the 87North Banner. Bill Bindley, Mike Karz and Piers Tempest produce for Gulfstream Pictures (Upgraded, One Fast Move), which financed the project. Max Jacoby is also supervising for 87North. Jenny Jue (Okja) cast the film.

Has production started for Ballerina Overdrive?

The film is currently in production in Budapest.

