Everything to Know About “Bridgerton” Season 4

Bridgerton season 4 is in the early stages of production and two cast members have already been confirmed

Courtesy of Netflix Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in Season 3 of 'Bridgerton'.

Bridgerton season 3 is telling the story of Penelope and Colin’s romance, but what will season 4 entail?

Part 1 of the third season premiered on May 16, with the second half slated to premiere on June 13, but thankfully, there is plenty more in store.

In April 2021, Netflix confirmed that the series was renewed for both a third and fourth season. Though details on the upcoming season have been scarce, author Julia Quinn recently confirmed to PEOPLE that plans are currently underway — including which Bridgerton family member's love story will be highlighted.

While the third book follows Benedict’s journey to finding a romantic partner, the Netflix series switched things up for the recent season by following the fourth book, Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

Naturally, fans believe that the next season will go back to Benedict’s story, however, nothing has been set in stone quite yet. The show's executive producers Shonda Rhimes and Chris Van Dusen have previously teased they could get a little "creative" when it comes to adapting the books.

Read ahead for everything we know about Bridgerton season 4.

Who is in the cast of Bridgerton season 4?

Liam Daniel/Netflix Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington

Two stars are confirmed to return for season 4 already, according to actress Nicola Coughlan, who stars as Penelope in season 3 (opposite Luke Newton, playing love interest Colin); she confirmed to TheWrap that the two of them will reprise their roles.

“They’ve told us we’re back for season 4, which is super lovely … It’ll be exciting,” she teased. “[We’ll] pop back and have some fun for sure.”

Though no other cast members have been confirmed, it’s assumed that Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Ruth Gemmell, Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson and Hannah Dodd, the latter of whom joined the cast in season 3, will all return.

What will Bridgerton season 4 be about?

Liam Daniel/Netflix Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton

Though it hasn't been publicly announced what Bridgerton season 4 will be about — and which Julia Quinn novel it will follow — we do know that the script is already in the early stages. In May 2024, showrunner Jess Brownell confirmed such to Refinery29, teasing that they were “in the middle of writing it right now."

Additionally, Quinn confirmed to PEOPLE that she knows who will be at the center of the story, but she "can't say yet."

While fans have theorized that Benedict’s story will be told in the upcoming season, it’s also possible that Francesca will be the main focus; in the current season, one of the plotlines follows her societal debut.

When will Bridgerton season 4 film?

Liam Daniel/Netflix Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

Netflix hasn’t confirmed an official date for filming, though Forbes reports that production began in April 2024. There have been additional reports that filming could kick off in London this summer.

How many episodes will Bridgerton season 4 have?

Liam Daniel/Netflix Hugh Sachs as Brimsley, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury

It’s unclear how many episodes season 4 will include. Previous seasons have included eight episodes each, so it’s likely that season 4 will follow suit.

When will Bridgerton season 4 be released?

Liam Daniel/Netflix The cast of Bridgerton

Bridgerton season 4 doesn’t have a release date, though with filming rumored to kick off in summer 2024, we likely won’t get new episodes until 2025. However, the first three seasons are currently streaming on Netflix.

