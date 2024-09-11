Netflix Confirms Benedict's New Love Interest and She's Also Getting a Name Change

Dearest Gentle Reader, if you’ve come hither in a thirsty panic over Bridgerton season 4 (when is it? whomst will it be about? why isn’t Netflix responding to my DMs), you are not alone. But wonder no further, because if anyone shall reveal the circumstances of this match season, it is I.

And by that we mean we have a ton of info to go over, including but not limited to...

Is There Going to Be a Bridgerton Season 4?

Yup. Netflix announced this happy news back in 2021 at the same time they revealed the show had been renewed for season 3.

When is Bridgerton Season 4 Coming Out?

As of now...that remains unclear. My personal best guess? Winter 2025, based on what we know about production (getting to that in a moment). This guesstimate ^ seems pretty accurate as showrunner Jess Brownell gave some insight into season 4 during the UK season 3 part 2 premiere in June 2024.

“We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language,” she told the Hollywood Reporter. “And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace, we’re trying to speed up but somewhere in that range.”

What Is Bridgerton Season 4 About?

Benedict! The show skipped over his season to give us Polin, so he’s on deck!

In June 2024, Jess Brownell told THR that she’s “almost slipped up a couple of times” when it comes to revealing season 4’s lead. “I’m really excited about what we’re writing. We’re toward the end with the writers room season with the scripts. And I feel like it’s some of my best work and my writers room’s best work. We’ve just really gelled our collaboration, and we’re firing on all cylinders so I can’t wait for fans to see what we have,” she dished to the outlet.

Either way, production has a “very specific plan” in mind. As Shonda Rhimes put it to Variety ahead of season 3, “I do have a very specific plan of where we go each season—which one is which. Because you really have to start seeding in the other siblings and what’s going on with them to push them to the next season. We’ve really talked about it through, I think, season 6 or maybe 7.”

Oh, and of course, there’s the matter of who will be playing the lead suitor. Well, Shondaland and Netflix officially announced on July 23, 2024 that none other than Benedict will be the lead next season!

“Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down—until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball,” they said.

And Netflix just announced who's playing his love interest.

Major news! Fans have been waiting not-so-patiently for Netflix to announce who would be starring opposite Luke Thompson/playing his future lover and now we finally have official confirmation that Yerin Ha will be playing Sophie Baek.

"Sophie Baek has been forced to spend much of her life working as a maid for the most demanding employer in the ton. But the resourceful Sophie always finds a way to persevere through her circumstances -- which will drastically change after she disguises herself to attend Violet Bridgerton's masquerade ball and meets Benedict Bridgerton," they revealed in a press release.

Who in the Cast Is Returning?

Both Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton are in for season 4!

Nicola herself confirmed this happy news during an interview with The Wrap, saying, “They’ve told us we’re back for season 4, which is super lovely…It’ll be exciting. [We’ll] pop back and have some fun for sure.”

Thank god, because Bridgerton wouldn’t be Bridgerton without Lady Whistledown’s dry wit. In fact, it seems (relatively) safe to assume that Nicola will be a permanent cast member due to her central role, but that’s just us speculating.



Has Filming Begun?



Not yet! But Jess Brownell told Refinery29 in April, “We are in the middle of writing it right now,” so...filming is likely around the corner. She also noted, “We’re still making sure that we write the best possible script that we can before we start production.”

Is Anyone New Joining?



Other than Yerin, it's too soon to say, but watch this space for updates since—depending on who the diamond of season 4 is—some new faces will need to be cast.



Have There Been Any Sneak Peeks?



How Many Books Are Left?

Thanks for asking, that would be five.

An Offer From a Gentleman: Bridgerton Book 3 (BENEDICT)

To Sir Phillip, With Love: Bridgerton Book 5 (ELOISE)

When He Was Wicked: Bridgerton Book 6 (FRANCESCA)

It’s in His Kiss: Bridgerton Book 7 (HYACINTH)

On the Way to the Wedding: Bridgerton Book 8 (GREGORY)

Check out detailed plot points this way....

