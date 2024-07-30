Everything to Know About Channing Tatum's Surprise Gambit Role in “Deadpool & Wolverine”

The ‘21 Jump Street’ actor's surprise cameo in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' has been a dream role of his since he was first considered for the part in 2006

Note: This article contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine, in theaters now.

Channing Tatum finally got to play the Marvel role he’s been pining after for nearly two decades.

While summer blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine has touted its two titular stars — Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman — in the lead up to the film’s release, fans who saw the film over its record-breaking opening weekend were delighted to see a surprise cameo from another Hollywood heartthrob: Tatum, cast as the the card-throwing mutant Gambit.

Tatum, 44, recently thanked Reynolds, 47, in an emotional Instagram post, for helping him bring Gambit to life with his cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine.

"I thought I had lost Gambit forever," he wrote. "But he fought for me and Gambit. I will owe him probably forever. Cause I’m not sure how I could ever do something that would be equal to what this has meant to me. I love ya buddy."



Though this is his first time portraying the superhero on screen, the 21 Jump Street actor first had his eyes on the role as early as the 2000s.

In a 2014 profile with GQ, Tatum revealed that had almost been cast as Gambit for the 2006 film X-Men: The Last Stand — but that the character was written out of the movie. (Gambit made his on-screen debut in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but Tatum was busy with G.I. Joe so Taylor Kitsch took the role instead, he said.)

The Magic Mike star’s hopes were reignited a decade later, however, when he was tapped by 20th Century Fox to help produce an X-Men spinoff film about the mutant, with him cast in the lead role.

Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty Channing Tatum

Tatum spent four years developing the film — what was supposed to be standalone rom-com, tonally similar to the R-rated Deadpool franchise — but the project was mired with several changes in director and eventually shut down after Disney merged with Fox in 2019.

"He was just the coolest person," Tatum gushed about the character in a Variety cover story in 2022. "He could pull anything off. Most superheroes, their outfits are utilitarian. Batman's got his belt. Gambit's like, 'No, this s--t's just fly, bro! This s--t walked down the Paris runway last year.' He's just wearing the stuff that's so dope because he loves fashion."

And the loss hit the actor hard — so much that he couldn’t bring himself to watch a Marvel film in the years after.

"Once Gambit went away, I was so traumatized," Tatum told Variety. "I shut off my Marvel machine. I haven't been able to see any of the movies. I loved that character. It was just too sad. It was like losing a friend because I was so ready to play him."

River Callaway/WWD via Getty Channing Tatum

But at long last, Tatum’s dreams to play Gambit came true with his appearance in the long-awaited Deadpool & Wolverine, where his Cajun accent and magical cards were on full display. And while Disney hasn’t given any indication to whether the actor will reprise his role in any future Marvel films, his character’s arc certainly leaves the door open.

