Everything We Know About "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" Season 4

Listen up, witches! Chilling Adventures of Sabrina just released its third part on Netflix and things are crazier than ever in Greendale. From new scary villains to some brand new spells that we wish were totally real, there's tons of things for fans to check out in season three. But, if you're just like us and have already finished watching the season as soon as it dropped on Netflix, you're already hoping for season four. So will Sabrina and the rest of the gang come back for another round of fun? Here's everything you need to know about season four of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina...

*Major spoilers for season 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina below!*

Is season 4 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actually happening?

While season three just dropped, fans won't have to wait long for another one to come out on Netflix. The show was previously renewed for parts three and four back in 2019, which means fans have eight more episodes to look forward to.

When will season 4 start filming?

Thanks to their early renewal, the cast and crew have already started filming for part four, Kiernan Shipka revealed to Seventeen.

"We were filming part three from March to whenever and now we're on the second episode of part four already. It's crazy! We just kind of continually go into it. It's nice because I feel like we already have the momentum and the parts are just eight episodes this time, so it is really nice to do them back-to-back with just a tiny bit of a break," she said. "I feel like everyone is so dialed into their performance and everyone is kind of in the groove so it's just gonna get better and better, to be quite honest, because we're just that much more comfortable in what we're doing in the characters and whatnot. It's nice to kind of just keep it going and not stop."

Who will be coming back?

As with anything in Sabrina, not everyone survives every season. However, it's a safe bet that we'll see all of our favorites like Sabrina, Harvey, Nick, and the rest of the gang back for some more fun.

When does season 4 come out?



Since the show has already been renewed and is in the process of filming, fans hopefully won't have to wait too long to return to Greendale. There's usually a couple of months in between seasons, so chances are we'll be see it back on our screens before the end of 2020.

