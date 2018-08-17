Everything you need to know about ESPN+

ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+, is finally here, ushering in what is sure to be a new era of content delivery for Disney-owned properties. The new service differs from other streaming apps in a few key ways. Here is everything cord-cutting sports fans needs to know about ESPN+.

Despite appearances, ESPN+ is not a stand-alone streaming service and isn’t a replacement for your ESPN cable channel. Instead, ESPN+ gives users a new, more convenient way to access ESPN content and live programming through the newly designed ESPN app.

You can check out the service with a free seven-day trial.

ESPN+ has two different subscription models — either $5 per month or $50 per year. While more expensive upfront, the yearly subscription model would save you $10 per year.

The service includes live MLB, NHL, NBA, and MLS games, as well as college sports, PGA golf, Top Rank Boxing, and Grand Slam Tennis matches. You’ll also find United Soccer League, cricket, rugby, Canadian Football League, English Football League, and UEFA Nations League games.

Video can be streamed in up to 60 fps.

As with pretty much every other streaming service out there, you can cancel your subscription at any time, no strings attached.

Despite the subscription model, you’ll still encounter ads, but only a limited number of them, while watching live programming.

Users will be able to access scores, news, sports radio, podcasts, an on-demand library, and certain games and programming not available on ESPN’s cable channels.

Watching live ESPN channels will still require a paid TV subscription (whether cable, satellite, or streaming service). The app acts as a gatekeeper by requiring users to sign in with their TV provider account to enable live viewing. If you need help finding a streaming TV provider, head over to our TV streaming services guide.

While it wasn’t available on the app at launch, ESPN now offers a condensed, digital version of its popular SportsCenter series each day that can be watched through ESPN+.

In August 2018, ESPN+ reached a multiyear deal with with the FA Cup — the oldest domestic cup tournament in the world — to stream English football matches in the U.S.

If you happen to miss the first part of a game, you can watch live content from the beginning, even if you start watching late.

If you happen to subscribe to another premium sports streaming service, like MLB.tv or NHL.tv, you’ll be able to access out-of-market games through the ESPN app.

The ESPN app is available on the following devices: Android smartphones, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Smart TVs, Fire Tablets, iPhone, and iPad.

That’s the quick and easy rundown of ESPN+ and its features. The service is sure to evolve as time goes on, and we’ll keep you updated with all the important moves and changes. You can find out more about ESPN+ on the ESPN Media Zone website. Users of iOS devices can download the ESPN app via iTunes, while Android users will find it on the Play Store.