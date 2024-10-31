Watch the first trailer for Black Doves, the new Netflix spy thriller

Netflix's new spy thriller Black Doves, starring Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw, is going to answer your binge-watching prayers this winter. Here's the lowdown on everything you need to know about the new show.

This is Kiera's first Netflix original project and it's set to be full of drama. Earlier this year, her latest thriller Boston Strangler was released, where she plays Loretta McLaughlin – the reporter who broke the story of the serial killer. And now we're so excited to see what she does with another action-packed role.

What is Black Doves about?

Black Doves is a new spy series set in London at Christmastime and follows Helen (Keira Knightley) who works as a spy and has been trading secrets about her politician husband for over 10 years to the organisation she works for called the Black Doves.

But when Helen's lover, Jason, is assassinated, Helen's boss Reed (Sarah Lancashire) calls in Helen's old friend Sam (Ben Whishaw) to keep her safe. The only trouble is Sam has problems of his own, and they all come to a head when Sam and Helen attempt to find out who killed Jason and why. Together they work on the complicated mission that plunges them into a vast, interconnected conspiracy which links the murky underworld of London to a looming geopolitical crisis.

The first trailer for Black Doves landed on 30th October 2024, and shows Helen and Sam on the hunt for her lover's killer, while potentially uncovering a plot which is much bigger than they initially thought.

The Black Doves cast

Keira Knightley will be starring as the lead in Black Doves as Helen, a spy who has been trading secrets about her politician husband for years.

Sarah Lancashire plays Helen's boss enigmatic spy-master Reed. And Ben Whishaw will be playing the role of Helen's friend Sam, who is tasked with keeping her safe.

Also in the cast is:

Andrew Buchan

Andrew Koji

Kathryn Hunter

Sam Troughton

Ella Lily Hyland

Adam Silver

Ken Nwosu

Gabrielle Creevy

Black Doves release date

The six-part series will land on Netflix on the 5th December - perfect for any hungover morning after your Christmas party or for spending a cosy Sunday at home.

