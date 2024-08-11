Everything We Know About the Film Adaptation of 'Regretting You'

Colleen Hoover’s many hit novels are beloved by fans, and those fans are being rewarded by film adaptation after film adaptation. Recently, it was announced her book Regretting You would be coming to the silver screen, too. Sony’s It Ends With Us starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is an adaptation of one of her many best sellers and is expected to take over theaters this August. The prospects for this next movie are looking good.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s Regretting You.

What will Regretting You be about?

The novel Regretting You follows a mother and daughter duo, Morgan Grant and Clara. Morgan gave birth to Clara when she was quite young and ended up having to pause her own dreams to be a mother. Most of the story focuses on Clara’s teen years, when her father Chris dies in a tragic accident, leading to tension and conflict in their mother-daughter relationship. The script was written by Susan McMartin. Josh Boone, known for his work on The Fault in Our Stars, has been brought aboard to direct.

Who is cast in Regretting You?

So far, Deadline has announced that Girls’ star Allison Williams and actress McKenna Grace are cast as major characters in the movie. Williams will play Morgan and Grace will play Clara.

Has production begun on Regretting You?

There’s no news of production just yet, but with new casting announcements, they may be getting closer.

This post will be updated.

