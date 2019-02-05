Everything We Know About "Good Trouble" Season 2

From Seventeen

Get ready to extend your lease at the Coterie, because Good Trouble just got renewed for season 2! Callie and Mariana will continue to try to get their lives together in Los Angeles as they start their new careers.

Here's everything you need to know about season 2 of Good Trouble...

When will season 2 premiere?

There hasn't been an official date set out for season 2, however, it's probably a safe bet to say that it won't be out until early 2020.

Who will be returning for season 2?

While the show is still currently in the middle of its first season, it's still too early to tell who will be coming back. It's likely the original main cast members will all be returning as they were at the Television Critics' Association Tour for the big announcement.

The #GoodTrouble cast is here at #FreeformTCA and they 👏🏽 are 👏🏽 ready 👏🏽 for 👏🏽 SEASON 2. pic.twitter.com/lyPShiT7om - Good Trouble (@GoodTrouble) February 5, 2019





What will season 2 be about?

While official details of the show's second season still haven't been revealed yet, it'll likely continue to follow Callie and Mariana's lives at home and work as they try to find out where they fit in both. Callie will likely continue to work as a law clerk while Mariana will continue at Spekculate.

Is there a trailer for season 2?



Since season 1 is still airing, chances are the first trailer won't be released until the show returns for season 2. At least there are more episodes to look forward to until then!

Will there be any special guest stars?

There were plenty of guest stars in season 1, so there's a good chance we'll see some of them back again for season 2. Hopefully this means we'll see more of Noah Centineo as Jesus!

Tamara Fuentes is the Entertainment Editor at Seventeen. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram!

