Everything We Know About ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ So Far

A Happy Gilmore sequel is coming thanks to Netflix, Adam Sandler and others.

The actor, who will reprise his role as the titular former hockey player-turned-golfer, also has hinted at several special guest stars who may appear in the sequel film. Christopher McDonald, who played antagonist Shooter McGavin in the 1996 original film, first teased word of a sequel. McDonald mentioned to Drew Barrymore and on the radio that Sandler had showed him an early script for the new film.

Read on for everything we know about the Happy Gilmore sequel:

When will the Happy Gilmore sequel come out?

No known release date has been specified yet, as the film is still in early stages.

Is the Happy Gilmore sequel in production?

The film is expected to start production in New Jersey in a couple weeks as of Adam Sandler’s latest update on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon August 20.

Who will be in the Happy Gilmore sequel?

Sandler will return to reprise the role of Happy Gilmore. In conversation with Jimmy Fallon, who asked about cameos in the film and specifically one Travis Kelce, Sandler confirmed that Kelce will have a part in the film. Sandler also teased that some pro golfers will appear in the sequel.

In an interview with IndieWire, Sandler also confirmed that Benny Safdie will appear for a “juicy part” in Happy Gilmore 2.

The original film featured Modern Family’s Julie Bowen, pro golfer Lee Trevino, Rocky and Predator alum Carl Weathers and longtime The Price Is Right host Bob Barker.

Who else is behind Happy Gilmore 2?

Sandler is writing the sequel script with original co-writer Tim Herlihy. The film is produced by Happy Madison, Sandler’s production company which is named after Happy Gilmore and Billy Madison.

Netflix officially ordered the film in May. Sandler has a longtime deal with the streamer through which he has made other films like Murder Mystery and You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

