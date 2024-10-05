Everything We Know About ‘Heartstopper’ Season 4

After a long wait, season three of Heartstopper arrived on Netflix in September and fans can’t wait for more. But will there be a fourth season? Here’s what we know so far about a possible Heartstopper season 4.

Will there be a Heartstopper season four?

There’s no official confirmation of a season four for Heartstopper yet, but the show has been a hit for the streaming platform and there’s plenty more story left from the graphic novel series, which was created by showrunner Alice Oseman.

Oseman has actually written six volumes of Heartstopper, with the sixth still not yet out on the shelves. There are also a number of novellas based in the same world, titled Solitaire, Nick and Charlie, Radio Silence, I Was Born For This, and Loveless.

According to J-14, Oseman talked about season four and the sixth installment of Heartstopper on her Patreon and how it felt seeing them come to life simultaneously.

“I will most likely be drawing vol. 6 simultaneously while writing the season 4 scripts, even if we haven’t been renewed,” she said. “And the other thing that I have to keep in mind is that I really, extremely, devoutly need the volume 6 book to come out before season 4 comes out, so people experience the end of the story from the books first. So there’s a timer counting down now.”

What will season four of Heartstopper be about?

Season three was focused on the deepening connection between Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring. The couple confess their love to one another by using those three special words. Soon after, they learn love isn’t always enough to solve life’s problems. Charlie is dealing with an eating disorder throughout the season, and with Nick’s support he is able to reach out to his parents and ask for help. The couple is separated as Charlie receives inpatient treatment. Once they reunite, they find they’re both in a place to explore their relationship further and have sex for the first time. Things end on an upbeat note for the pair.

But there is some looming drama that could be explored in another season. Nick is heading to university ahead of his boyfriend. While he claims to want to stay close by, some visits to further schools make Nick realize he might need to prioritize figuring himself out over being in proximity to Charlie.

And there’s the rest of the crew. Like Nick, Imogen is trying to understand who she really is after her kisses with Sahar, Isaac is navigating his identity as an asexual and aromantic person, Elle is exploring a life of art outside of the U.K., and Tao is simply obsessed with Elle. Tara and Darcy also seem to be getting drawn in different directions, with college and a gap year ahead of them, respectively.

Who will be in the cast of Heartstopper season four?

Kit Connor and Joe Locke would have to be back as the stars of the show. Most likely the main cast would also be returning, including Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, William Gao as Tao Xu, Corinna Brown as Tara Jones, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson, Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson, Jenny Walser as Tori Spring, Darragh Hand as Michael Holden, and Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney. While Olivia Colman did not return in season three due to scheduling conflicts, Hayley Atwell stepped in as Nick’s aunt and the supportive parental figure. Fingers crossed they can both make it back.

