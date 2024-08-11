Everything We Know About ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ So Far

HBO is continuing to grow their “Game of Thrones” franchise and “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” is the next series to land.

If the wait time for “House of the Dragon” Season 3 feels atrocious, at least it might be softened by knowing that 2025 will bring a whole new story set in Westeros to TV. “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” is based on a series of novellas written by George R.R. Martin and set around 90 years before the events of “A Song of Ice and Fire.”

Here’s what we know so far about “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”:

When does “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” premiere?

While there isn’t an official date set, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” will premiere in 2025. The first season will consist of six episodes.

What is “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” about?

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” is based on a series of novellas written by George R.R. Martin that follows the adventures and misadventures of Ser Duncan the Tall, the future Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, and his young squire Egg — who becomes the future King Aegon V Targaryen. It takes place 90 years before “Game of Thrones.”

According to the logline, “A century before the events of ‘Game of Thrones,’ two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

Who is in “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”?

A large portion of the cast has been revealed, including Dunk and Egg themselves. The main cast currently looks like this:

Peter Claffley as Dunk

Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg

Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon

Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen

Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen

Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle

Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen

What is the source material for this series?

The stories “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” is adapting comes from a collection of novellas Martin wrote in between some of his “Song of Ice and Fire” books. Three have been published so far and the author has said he plans to pen more. They are:

“The Hedge Knight” (1998)

“The Sworn Sword” (2003)

“The Mystery Knight” (2010)

Is there a trailer for “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”?

There isn’t an official trailer but you can see first-look footage of the series as part of a sizzle reel for upcoming HBO shows below.

