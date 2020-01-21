The Magicians season 6: Everything you need to know

The Magicians first cast its spell on us way back in December 2015, and we've been enchanted ever since. Now we're five seasons in, Syfy's original still resonates with its die-hard fan base, even though some of our favourite characters have since met a grisly end.
But what does the future hold for Brakebills University? Join us as we gaze into our crystal ball and throw some tea leaves around in an attempt to figure out what lies in store for The Magicians season six.
Magicians season 6 air date: When will it be on?
Aside from the first season, every instalment since has premiered in January. Because of this, we expect The Magicians season six will follow this pattern and debut in the first month of 2021... assuming, of course, that Syfy renews the show for another year.
Magicians season 6 cast: Who will be in it?
As long as Syfy don't cull most of the cast by the end of season five, expect most of the following to return in The Magicians season six:
- Stella Maeve as Julia Wicker
- Olivia Taylor Dudley as Alice Quinn
- Hale Appleman as Eliot Waugh
- Arjun Gupta as William "Penny" Adiyodi
- Summer Bishil as Margo Hanson
- Rick Worthy as Henry Fogg
- Jade Tailor as Kady Orloff-Diaz
- Brittany Curran as Fen
- Trevor Einhorn as Josh Hoberman
Unfortunately, one particular magician who probably won't be back is Quentin Coldwater. Jason Ralph's character died at the end of season four, drastically changing everything about this show from the ground up.
Magicians season 6 plot: What will it be about?
Following the death of Jason Ralph's protagonist in season four, the show has been forced to venture into whole new territory. However, that doesn't necessarily mean Coldwater is gone for good.
During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Sera Gamble discussed the impact of his death on the show moving forward:
"It's not that Quentin's story is done on The Magicians. It is that Jason Ralph is no longer a series regular on the show, and Quentin Coldwater is dead on the show, and the story moving forward is about the aftermath of that... Jason has left the show, and Quentin is dead, and a lot of season five is about what happens next, just as when somebody dies in our lives, the next season of our life is about what happens."
Given that Coldwater will still be present in spirit, it's always possible that Ralph could reprise the role in some capacity, particularly on a fantastical show of this nature. Permanently resurrecting him would be a cop-out, but flashbacks or even some brief magical return might be on the cards one day, especially if season six turns out to be the last one.
Either way, Syfy has pretty much ran out of storylines to adapt from the novels, so unfortunately, the source material is no longer useful when it comes to predicting what future seasons will entail.
Magicians season 6 trailer: When will we see it?
Production hasn't begun on The Magicians season six because Syfy haven't even confirmed if the show will last that long. With no footage to speak of, we can't pull a trailer out of our hats just yet. If the show is renewed, then expect to see a new promo for season six appear towards the end of 2020 at the very earliest.
The Magicians airs on Syfy in the US and on 5STAR in the UK.
