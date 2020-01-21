The Magicians season 6: Everything you need to know

From Digital Spy

The Magicians first cast its spell on us way back in December 2015, and we've been enchanted ever since. Now we're five seasons in, Syfy's original still resonates with its die-hard fan base, even though some of our favourite characters have since met a grisly end.

But what does the future hold for Brakebills University? Join us as we gaze into our crystal ball and throw some tea leaves around in an attempt to figure out what lies in store for The Magicians season six.

Magicians season 6 air date: When will it be on?

Aside from the first season, every instalment since has premiered in January. Because of this, we expect The Magicians season six will follow this pattern and debut in the first month of 2021... assuming, of course, that Syfy renews the show for another year.

Magicians season 6 cast: Who will be in it?

As long as Syfy don't cull most of the cast by the end of season five, expect most of the following to return in The Magicians season six:

Stella Maeve as Julia Wicker

Olivia Taylor Dudley as Alice Quinn

Hale Appleman as Eliot Waugh

Arjun Gupta as William "Penny" Adiyodi

Summer Bishil as Margo Hanson

Rick Worthy as Henry Fogg

Jade Tailor as Kady Orloff-Diaz

Brittany Curran as Fen

Trevor Einhorn as Josh Hoberman

Unfortunately, one particular magician who probably won't be back is Quentin Coldwater. Jason Ralph's character died at the end of season four, drastically changing everything about this show from the ground up.

Magicians season 6 plot: What will it be about?





Following the death of Jason Ralph's protagonist in season four, the show has been forced to venture into whole new territory. However, that doesn't necessarily mean Coldwater is gone for good.

