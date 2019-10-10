"Nancy Drew" Fans Are Already Hoping for Second Season

From Seventeen

Another year, another mystery. That's life for Nancy Drew in the brand new CW series and it looks like there are still more to be discovered at Horseshoe Bay. While Nancy continues to figure out what happened to the Sea Queen from the town that went missing many years ago, nothing will stop her from also uncovering all the crazy secrets that may have been hidden for many years. And if there's anyone who can solve them, then it's definitely Nancy Drew.

So will the show return for a second season? Will Nancy and her friends be able to clear their names from any wrongdoing? Plus, what big mystery will have to be solved in Horseshoe Bay? And will everyone return to help her solve the next big whodunit? Here's everything you need to know about season two of Nancy Drew...

Is season two of Nancy Drew actually happening?

Even though season one of Nancy Drew just started, fans are already hoping for another season of the latest CW series.





Nancy Drew season 1: standard mystery.

Nancy Drew season 2: crossover with Riverdale

Nancy Drew season 3: crossover with Sabrina

Nancy Drew season 4: It's just a replay of Veronica Mars





— Jeremiah Lewis (@fringeblog) May 9, 2019





Since season one just started airing, it's a little too early to say whether or not we'll be seeing Nancy and her friends solving some more mysteries in a second season. However, fans of the show should definitely keep watching to give the show a bigger chance of coming back!

When will season two be released?

Because the show hasn't been renewed yet, it's tough to say when it would come back. But, if the show does got another season, there's a good chance that fans will have to wait until October 2020 to return to Horseshoe Bay.

What is going to happen in season two?

There are plenty of mysteries that need to be solved in Horseshoe Bay and there's no doubt that Nancy and her friends will be the ones who will set out to solve them out. There's a good chance that a new case will pop up and Nancy will go out to use her detective skills to figure it out before someone else does.

Who will be returning for season two?

Anything can happen in Horseshoe Bay, so it's a little tough to say who will be returning for season two. However, there's a good chance that we'll be seeing more of Nancy, George, Bess, Nick and Ace if the show does come back.

You Might Also Like