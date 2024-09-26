Everything We Know About Netflix’s ‘Peaky Blinders’ Movie So Far

Cillian Murphy will return to his role of Tommy Shelby in a Peaky Blinders film with several notable other cast members attached to the project.

The six-season BBC drama series came to a close in April 2022, but that was not the end of Tommy’s story.

Read on for news, updates and everything we know about the Peaky Blinders movie in the works.

When will the Peaky Blinders movie come out?

It’s too early to tell. The feature film’s announcement and greenlighting earlier this year have led to multiple big-name castings as the project develops.

Who will be in the Peaky Blinders movie?

Aside from Murphy, who recently won an Oscar for his role in Oppenheimer (2023), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible, Dune), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin, Saltburn) and Tim Roth (Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs) have boarded the film.

The roles of Ferguson, Keoghan and Roth have not yet been disclosed. Creator Steven Knight teased even more stars and fresh faces in the project, but he didn’t name any names.

What is the Peaky Blinders movie about?

Plot details are under wraps besides the detail that the story is set during World War II, which Knight shared with Deadline at the end of the series.

Who was in the Peaky Blinders show?

Alongside Murphy who led the fearsome Shelby clan, Paul Anderson played Arthur Shelby, Sophie Rundle played Ada Shelby, Helen McGrory played Polly Gray, Ned Dennehy played Charlie Strong, Finn Cole played Michael Gray, Natasha O’Keefe played Lizzie Star, Ian Peck played Curly, Harry Kirton played Finn Shelby and Packy Lee played Johnny Dogs. Tom Hardy guest starred as Alfie Solomons and Anya Taylor-Joy played Tommy’s wife Gina Gray. Daryl McCormack played Isaiah Jesus, and Adrien Brody played Luca Changretta.

Who else is behind the Peaky Blinders movie?

Tom Harper will direct the film from a script by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. Caryn Mandabach, Knight, Murphy and Guy Heeley will produce. Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren and David Mason will executive produce the movie, which will be made in association with BBC Film.

What was the Peaky Blinders series about?

The show followed a gangster family in 1900s England. The title comes from their modus operandi of sewing razor blades into the peaks of their caps. Murphy played their boss, Tommy.

