Everything you need to know about the Oasis reunion

After days of speculation, the Gallagher brothers have finally confirmed Oasis will be reuniting.

Noel and Liam will - hopefully - put their differences aside to play a series of dates across the UK and Ireland, in a tour named Oasis Live '25.

A statement from the band said: "The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised."

Here's what you need to know about securing tickets for the in-demand comeback gigs.

Where and when are Oasis playing?

So far, only UK and Ireland dates for Oasis' world tour have been announced.

They will be playing four dates at Manchester's Heaton Park, and four at London's Wembley Stadium.

They'll also be playing two nights at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium, and another two at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

The last gigs will be in Ireland, at Dublin's Croke Park.

The dates:

4, 5 July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11, 12, 19, 20 July - Manchester, Heaton Park

25, 26 July and 2, 3 August - London, Wembley Stadium

8, 9 August - Edinburgh, Murrayfield Stadium

16, 17 August - Dublin, Croke Park

The band said these dates would be their only dates in Europe next year. It's possible more could be added if the initial dates sell out.

However, Oasis Live '25 has been described as a "world tour", suggesting more dates will be announced soon.

When are Oasis Live '25 tickets going on sale?

Tickets will go on general sale on Saturday, 31 August 2024.

For the UK shows, tickets will go on sale from 09:00 BST.

Dublin tickets will be available from 08:00 BST on that same day.

How much?

This is the all-important question, but it has not been confirmed how much tickets will cost yet.

Given the level of excitement around the announcement, and how long it's been since the band last played together, some fans will likely be willing to pay extremely high prices.

All ticket prices, including Platinum and VIP, will be announced on Thursday, 29 August, two days before going on sale.

Fans will be able to buy four tickets each.

Will Oasis be headlining Glastonbury?

Ahead of Tuesday's reunion announcement, rumours swirled that Oasis could headline Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage for a third time as part of their return next summer, having previously done so in 1995 and 2004.

So, what's the story? Well, while the band have described the stadium dates as their "only European shows", which suggests no Glastonbury performance.

The Somerset music festival was not mentioned in the press release or social media posts about the tour, so as things stand, nothing is confirmed.

However, the band haven't explicitly ruled out a festival appearance.

Their schedule would allow for it. Were Oasis to rock up at Worthy Farm, it would fall in late June, before they set off on the opening UK leg of their world tour in July.

Glastonbury's line-up is yet to be finalised and surprise appearances are not unusual. The band may see it as a chance at redemption after their 2004 headline slot was poorly received.

Speaking since, Liam admitted he "hated" the performance, blaming his use of in-ear monitors for ruining his stride.

"I’ve always enjoyed Glastonbury. There’s only one that I didn’t and that was when I wore a white jacket," he told BBC 6 Music’s Matt Everitt in 2019.

"I didn’t enjoy that because that was when I’d first started using in-ears [monitors to hear the music] and it’s spun me out for 15 years. I hated that gig, man.”

A photo of the original Oasis line-up, taken in 1993, featuring (L-R) Noel Gallagher, Paul Arthurs (aka Bonehead), Paul McGuigan, Tony McCarroll and Liam Gallagher [Getty Images]

Who else is in the band?

Oasis were formed in Manchester in 1991 - their original line-up comprised of Liam and Noel, guitarist Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, bassist Paul "Guigsy" McGuigan and drummer Tony McCarroll.

But the line-up changed over the years (scroll down for more detail), before their last performance at V Festival in 2009.

Bonehead and Liam have remained friends, and the guitarist has joined Liam at some of his shows.

Currently, it isn't entirely clear exactly who fans will be seeing perform on tour, beyond the Gallagher brothers. BBC News has asked the promoter for clarification.

Why did they break up?

The band officially split in 2009 after an altercation backstage at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Noel explained two years later that during an argument, Liam had tried to attack him with his guitar.

He claimed the row had started after he blocked Liam from advertising his clothing brand in the programme for V Festival, which the pair were due to perform at.

Liam said in 2017 he had felt unfairly scapegoated by Noel and left to shoulder the blame for the band's split.

But problems had been brewing before the festival incident - with the pair struggling to agree on the artistic direction of Dig Out Your Soul - their final album - which was released in 2008.

Many fans will be intrigued to see how relations between the brothers will play out 15 years on from their split.

How has the Oasis line-up changed over the years?

The group began with five members when they formed in 1991.

This included Paul Arthurs on guitar, Paul McGuigan on bass guitar and Tony McCarroll on drums - with Liam Gallagher on lead vocals and Noel on lead guitar and vocals.

McCarroll was replaced by Andy White in 1995 and Arthurs and McGuigan were replaced by Gem Archer and Andy Bell in 1999.

White then left the band in 2004 and was replaced by Zac Starkey and then he gave way to Chris Sharrock in 2008.

The remaining members of the band continued with Liam Gallagher and formed the new band Beady Eye, which disbanded in 2014.

It's not known who, if any, of the former band members will join Liam and Noel on tour next year.

How old are the Gallagher brothers?

Noel is the older Oasis brother at the age of 57 and Liam is the youngest at the age of 51.

But there is another Gallagher brother who often gets forgotten - the oldest one Paul.

Why are they doing this now?

Only those who were in the room with Noel and Liam when they decided to reunite will know the real reason for their reconciliation.

Many wrote them off, saying it was implausible that they'd ever play together again - especially after Noel declined to appear onstage with Liam at One Love Manchester after the city was rocked by the Ariana Grande concert bombing.

The cynical answer is of course that 14 huge shows (with more to be announced) will generate a lot of income for the band.

If Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is anything to go by, they could rake in around £14m per show.